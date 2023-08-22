“Best goalkeeper in the MLS by a country mile” - Brad Friedel heaps praise on imminent Chelsea signing 

Brad Friedel has branded soon-to-be new Chelsea goalkeeper Djordie Petrovic as the best goalkeeper in the MLS.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Petrovic is set to join the Blues from MLS side New England Revolution in a $17.5 million plus $2.2 million in add-ons deal. He is expected to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old Serbian shot-stopper has received a rave review from Friedel upon his arrival at Chelsea. The Premier League legend claims that he has suggested Petrovic to several English clubs (via Simon Phillips):

"Tremendous worker and shot-stopper. Very rarely leaves bad rebounds, exceptional at holding shots. He has a wonderful career ahead of him and has been the best goalkeeper in the MLS by a country mile. I've mentioned him to quite a few PL teams!"

Petrovic made 25 appearances across competitions for the Revs last season, keeping eight clean sheets. His former coach Ilija Stolica has claimed that he is a goalkeeper who 'isn't afraid of anything'.

The Serbian is a product of the FK Čukarički Academy and is known as a fearless shot-stopper who is good with the ball at his feet. Stolica touched on the qualities that Chelsea fans can expect from him last year telling The Bent Musket:

“He’s the kind of keeper that you and the whole team, especially the defense, feels comfortable with when you have him behind you. His defensive skills, how he protects the team, and defensively how he reacts to the side balls, his presence in the defensive way is really great.”

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues will have undergone a complete overhaul of their goalkeeping department once Petrovic comes through the door. He will rival new signing Robert Sanchez for the No.1 jersey at Stamford Bridge.

Their arrivals come following the departures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. Kepa has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan while Mendy has headed to Saudi side Al Ahli permanently.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga hopes to join Real Madrid permanently

Kepa hopes to convince Madrid to sign him permanently.

Kepa's loan move to Madrid doesn't include a buy option but the Spaniard is keen to secure a permanent transfer once it concludes. The 28-year-old has returned to his homeland by joining Los Blancos and he is set to replace Thibaut Courtois who will miss months due to an ACL injury.

The Chelsea loanee shot-stopper has admitted he hopes that his performance while at the Santiago Bernabeu will secure him a permanent move. He said (via Express):

"I hope so. Today is the first day of my loan. We have time, we will see. Hopefully, with my performance, I can make that happen."

Kepa struggled for form last season amid a poor campaign altogether for Chelsea. He kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions after displacing Mendy as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Blues.

The Spain international joined the west Londoners from Athletic Bilbao for €91 million in 2018. That fee means he is the world's most expensive goalkeeper and it was a burden throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.