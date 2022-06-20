Best Images: Lionel Messi, Antonella, Xavi and Barcelona stars spotted enjoying Jordi Alba's wedding 

Barcelona star Jordi Alba walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend Romarey Ventura and it was a star-studded affair.

Many of his current and former teammates attended the ceremony in Seville, including Lionel Messi, who was accompanied by his partner Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine was in action with the Albiceleste for a pair of international games earlier this month before jetting off on a vacation.

But the former Barcelona great made sure he took time out to be at his friend's wedding and flew to Andalucia for the same.

Also in attendance were current Barca coach Xavi, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig and international teammate Alvaro Morata, among others.

Jordi Alba and his wife Romarey Ventura

Xavi and his wife Nuria Cunirella

Lionel Messi flew down to Seville to attend the ceremony

Antonella Roccuzzo, Daniella Semaan, Nuria Cunirella and Xavi

Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto with his wife Coral Simanovich

However, Gerard Pique was conspicuous by his absence as the Spaniard opted against going to the wedding to avoid the paparazzi following his split with pop star Shakira.

barcacentre @barcacentre Gerard Piqué did not attend Jordi Alba's wedding yesterday. He rejected the invitation to avoid paparazzi after his breakup with Shakira. [md] Gerard Piqué did not attend Jordi Alba's wedding yesterday. He rejected the invitation to avoid paparazzi after his breakup with Shakira. [md]

Spanish news outlet Marca have released some photos from the wedding which sees each of these stars clicked with their partners.

Additionally, Messi was seen engaging with fans before the event while Puig enjoyed a meal and Roberto shared an Instagram story of his wife Coral Simanovich which showed them in a car perhaps on their way to the wedding.

Messi's wife Antonella also posted a story that featured a picture of her along with Cesc Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan, although the AS Monaco star wasn't seen in the photos despite reports suggesting he was present at the event.

Luis Suarez was another big name at the wedding but his pictures haven't been seen yet, while Koke, Marca Bartra, David De Gea and Sergio Ramos were also among the guests apparently.

Alba and Ventura, who've been together for seven years and have two children, posed before the press after the ceremony at the gates of the Hacienda de Orán’, a spectacular estate in Utrera, Seville, where the wedding happened.

Alba is a Barcelona legend

Jordi Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia and has firmly established himself among the pantheons of the legends of the club.

The Spaniard's trademark runs down the left flank and exemplary crosses have helped the side in many ways, while his linkup plays with Messi were crucial to unlocking defenses.

He's made 429 appearances in all competitions and contributed 112 goals while lifting 15 titles, including five in La Liga and one in the Champions League.

