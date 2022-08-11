"Best linkup in the world" "Scary hours" - Real Madrid fans hail 'powerful chemistry' between 2 players in UEFA Super Cup triumph against Frankfurt

Real Madrid fans were delighted to see the chemistry between Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema in their triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. The duo combined for Los Blancos' second goal in their 2-0 win over the German side at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, August 10.

The duo started in Real Madrid's first competitive match of the season. They threatened in the first half as well but couldn't find the back of the net. David Alaba eventually broke the deadlock in the 37th minute.

In the second half, Ferland Mendy found Vinicius on the left flank. The Brazilian ran towards the goal and eventually passed it to Benzema, who finished with a first-time shot. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp arguably should've done better but nonetheless, it put Real Madrid into a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute.

Los Blancos fans were understandably delighted to see the duo combining again after a successful last season. Vinicius and Benzema scored 66 goals between them and provided 35 assists across all competitions.

They helped the Spanish side win the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and Champions League titles.

After the Frenchman's goal, many fans were hopeful for the new season and took to Twitter to praise the duo:

HOPE 🇾🇪 @ValdemirJr08 Partidaça do Casemiro

Vini + Benzema = Fatal Partidaça do Casemiro Vini + Benzema = Fatal

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic You dont give Benz that much space for Vini to find him. You dont give Benz that much space for Vini to find him. https://t.co/6SLcs4GUSo

RonaldoJM. @ronaldo_Juarez



Karim - Vini



Da igual 🤯 Vini - KarimKarim - ViniDa igual Vini - Karim Karim - Vini Da igual 🔥💣🤯

THE LIFE OF CARLO @alekenverlan Le duo Vini x Benzema > le duo CR x Benzema Le duo Vini x Benzema > le duo CR x Benzema

The Trivela Effect @TrivelaEffect There it is, the Benzema-Vini connection.



And with that goal, Benzema overtakes Raúl to become Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer of all-time (324).



What a player. There it is, the Benzema-Vini connection.And with that goal, Benzema overtakes Raúl to become Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer of all-time (324). What a player.

TC @totalcristiano Benzema has 15 goals in 12 knockout games since the start of last season.



Deep how insane that is. Benzema has 15 goals in 12 knockout games since the start of last season. Deep how insane that is.

Mansur @chaiiichahiyee THE VINI-BENZ DUO IS ALIVE WE FEASTING AGAIN THE VINI-BENZ DUO IS ALIVE WE FEASTING AGAIN https://t.co/saXBfvByko

MJ @VladitoGone THAT VINI BENZ CONNECTION LETHAL THAT VINI BENZ CONNECTION LETHAL

aliyu @vliyujr That benz vini connection is back

Scary hours That benz vini connection is back Scary hours

yasir said @PRINCE_YAZ I SWEAR VINI X BENZ BEST LINK UP IN THE WORLD. I SWEAR VINI X BENZ BEST LINK UP IN THE WORLD.

Lawlee Dedede 🖤🦅 @Law_Lee chemistry btw Vini and Benz is powerful 🥹 chemistry btw Vini and Benz is powerful 🥹

Benzema has now scored 324 goals for the Merengues and overtook Raul to become the second-highest goalscorer for the club. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 450.

Real Madrid's journey to UEFA Super Cup victory

Los Blancos arguably had the toughest journey to their Champions League triumph last season.

Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid

Supercopa de España

LaLiga

Champions League

Supercopa de Europa Supercopa de EspañaLaLigaChampions LeagueSupercopa de Europa 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣Supercopa de España ✅LaLiga ✅Champions League ✅Supercopa de Europa ✅

After topping their group, they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. Being 2-0 down until the 60th minute of the second leg, Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to take them through to the quarter-finals.

The Spanish side then faced Chelsea, who were 4-3 up on aggregate until the 80th minute of the second leg. Luka Modric then produced a magical pass for Rodrygo to score from and Benzema scored in extra time to win the tie 5-4.

They then faced Manchester City in the semi-finals and were 5-3 down on aggregate until the 89th minute of the second leg. However, Rodrygo again came to the rescue, scoring two goals in stoppage time to take the game to extra time. Benzema then scored a penalty to take Real Madrid to the final.

They beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in France courtesy of a Vinicius goal to lift their 14th Champions League title.

Los Blancos have now defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to win their fifth UEFA Super Cup.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit