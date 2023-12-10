"Best midfielder in the world", "Build him a statue" - Manchester City fans praise star for his performance in 2-1 win over Luton Town

Manchester City fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed Bernardo Silva after he was named the Player of the Match following his exceptional performance against Luton Town. The Cityzens defeated Luton in a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, December 10.

Pep Guardiola and Co. were able to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after drawing three and losing one of their last four games. They now have 33 points from 16 games, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City struggled to break the deadlock in the first half without the injured attacking duo of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku. They had multiple big chances to take the lead but were denied by some brilliant goalkeeping from Thomas Kaminski.

Luton took a shock lead against the run of play in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half via Elijah Adebayo's header. However, the Cityzens bounced back in the second half through Bernardo Silva's curler in the 62nd minute. Jack Grealish netted three minutes later to seal all three points for the away side.

Bernardo Silva was the highest-rated player on the pitch (8.4 via FotMob). The Portugal international scored a brilliant goal, created three big chances, had the most shots in the game (three), and completed 40 out of his attempted 45 passes with an accuracy of 89%.

In addition, Silva won eight duels, won four out of his six tackles, and made three recoveries.

One fan posted:

"Bernardo Silva is a joy to watch, best midfielder in the world"

Another fan said:

"Build him a statue"

Silva has had a stellar season to date for Manchester City, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Luton Town vs Manchester City: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester City dug deep to come from behind and seal a 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Cityzens dominated possession with 66 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 596 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. In contrast, Luton had 34 percent possession and attempted 300 passes with an accuracy of 74 percent.

Manchester City also dominated in attack, landing a total of 18 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Luton were only able to muster four shots in total, landing only two on target.