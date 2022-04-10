"Best midfielder in the world" - Fans lauds 'big-game player' Kevin De Bruyne for opening goal in Manchester City vs Liverpool

Football fans online have heaped praise on Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne after he gave the Cityzens the lead against Liverpool. The Belgian star gave the defending champions the lead inside the first five minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side made a bright start to the game at the Etihad Stadium. Former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling had a great opportunity to take the lead but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, moments later Kevin De Bruyne took a shot from outside the box which was deflected into the back of the net through Joel Matip.

But City's lead did not last long. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota netted to equalize eight minutes later with a well-timed shot from inside the box. However, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City in front once again in the 37th minute.

Football fans on Twitter were in awe of Kevin De Bruyne after yet another crucial goal this season. Some even labeled the Belgian as the best midfielder in the world at the moment.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

🐬 @mellamodev De Bruyne has consistently been one of the best big game players in the world for over half a decade, some of the narratives around him are hilarious De Bruyne has consistently been one of the best big game players in the world for over half a decade, some of the narratives around him are hilarious

Trey @UTDTrey KEVIN DE BRUYNE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD KEVIN DE BRUYNE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD

J. @Messilizer DE BRUYNEEEEEE TOO GOOD DE BRUYNEEEEEE TOO GOOD

TC @totalcristiano KDBBB BIG GAME PLAYER KDBBB BIG GAME PLAYER

Yuwan @U1sid KDB is a hugeee big game player KDB is a hugeee big game player

Conn @ConnCFC Can’t believe Bruno was ever compared to KDB man. Can’t believe Bruno was ever compared to KDB man.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Manchester City's most important players this season. The 30-year-old playmaker has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 35 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions.

De Bruyne has been vital for City in recent important fixtures. The former Wolfsburg star scored twice and assisted once in their 4-1 win over city-rivals Manchester United last month.

The Belgian international also scored the only goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester City and Liverpool are going head-to-head in the Premier League

Manchester City and Liverpool are once against going head-to-head for the Premier League title. Prior to their game at the Etihad, Man City were a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the league standings.

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the game on the back of some excellent form in the Premier League. The Reds have picked up ten consecutive wins in the league, a run stretching back from mid-January.

It is worth mentioning that both sides were involved in an enthralling 2-2 draw when they faced each other earlier this season.

The game at the Etihad Stadium is not the only time these two sides will play one another this month.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also scheduled to face each other in the semifinals of the FA Cup on April 16 at Wembley Stadium.

