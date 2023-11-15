"Best news of 2023" "Murtough and Fletcher next" - Manchester United fans react as high-ranking official prepares to leave the club

Manchester United have announced the departure of CEO Richard Arnold today and fans have given intriguing reactions to the news.

According to Sky News' Mark Kleinman, Arnold will be relieved of his duties by the end of the year. It comes as INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the club is also set to be confirmed.

Arnold has been Manchester United's CEO for two years but will hand over operational control of the club immediately. He will be replaced by interim CEO Patrick Stewart, who is to retain his role as general counsel.

It's a massive day of change for the Old Trafford outfit and a shake-up of the hierarchy. Arnold received criticism over his handling of several issues this year including Mason Greenwood's situation.

The British accountant has been at the club since 2007 but replaced Ed Woodward in the CEO role early in 2022. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought under Arnold, winning the Carabao Cup in February. He also oversaw lucrative commercial deals with Adidas and Qualcomm.

However, the uncertainty over Manchester United's potential sale placed doubts on his future. Former Juventus CEO Jean Claude-Blanc has been lined up as Arnold's long-term replacement by Ratcliffe, per Metro.

Fans are seemingly happy with the news that Arnold is headed for the Old Trafford exit door. One fan wants director of football John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher to follow suit:

"John Murtough and Darren Fletcher next please."

Another fan was delighted and called it the best news of the year:

"Best news of 2023."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arnold leaving Manchester United:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Casemiro, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's open to offers

Casemiro could be set to leave the Red Devils.

According to talkSPORT (via Football365), Manchester United are willing to cash in on Casemiro with Ratcliffe prepared to listen to offers for the Brazilian.

Casemiro, 31, joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in August 2022 for £74 million. He made a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford last season, managing seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

However, the Brazil international has made a questionable start to his sophomore campaign. His performances have been criticized as he's looked vulnerable in the middle of the park.

Casemiro has received interest from the Saudi Pro League and could become the latest big-name from European football to head to the Middle East. He has three years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million.