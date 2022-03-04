“Best owner in the WORLD” – John Terry reacts as Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale

News that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to sell the club following Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has spread like wildfire.

Roman Abramovich gave a statement confirming the news on the club's website and other social media accounts.

He said:

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club … I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid.”

The owner cited the development of the current situation for taking such drastic measures.

Former Chelsea player and legend John Terry responded to this news of Roman Abramovich deciding to sell the club. The defender heaped praise on the Russian on Instagram and Twitter, calling him the best.

Terry wrote:

'Thank you Roman. He's the best owner in the WORLD.’

The comment on Chelsea’s Instagram page accumulated more than 50,00 likes in six hours as fans showed their love for both John Terry and Roman Abramovich.

John Terry won 16 trophies, serving as captain for the club under Roman Abramovich, including five Premier League titles. The defender is one of the biggest and most beloved icons at the Premier League club.

Roman Abramovich bought the club back in 2003, and since then, no English club has won more trophies than the Blues. The Russian bought the club for £140 million back in 2003, which is now valued at an amount nearing £3 billion.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich speaks about his decision to sell the club

Roman Abramovich has decided to part ways with his club after almost two decades

The Chelsea owner has put up a price tag of £3 billion to part with the club. Abramovich has been at the club since almost two decades and is finally parting ways with the club.

This comes after recent developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, due to which the Russian billionaire has put his London property portfolio up for sale as well. The ongoing debate over sanctions against the Russian oligarchs is what has caused Roman Abramovich to take such a drastic step and decide to part ways with the club.

He also said that he would be writing off the £1.5 billion owed to him in debt and that net profit generated from the sale of the club would be donated to a foundation benefitting all victims of the war in Ukraine.

Chelsea fans reacted to these developments by showing gratitude towards Roman Abramovich, who helped develop the club into one of the biggest and most successful teams in the world.

American bank the Raine Group have been instructed to handle the sale of the club and there is already interest from the likes of Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire. It will be interesting to see who decides to finally buy Chelsea and become the owner of the Premier League team.

