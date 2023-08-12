"Best passer of the ball in the English game" - Gary Lineker makes Liverpool top four prediction and lavishes praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Lineker has backed Liverpool to return to the Premier League top four and has lavished praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid his potential new role.

The Reds finished last season in fifth, unable to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2015-2016 campaign. It was a disappointing showing from Jurgen Klopp's men and have there have since been a host of changes to the German coach's squad.

However, Alexander-Arnold has remained a vital member of Liverpool's squad and has even been appointed vice-captain. He has started to excel in a new makeshift midfield role.

Lineker was speaking on The Rest is Football podcast when he gave his thoughts on how the Merseysiders will fare this season. He has tipped Klopp's side to battle their way back into the top four and perhaps mount a title challenge:

"I've got them in Champions League qualification this season. I think they could push quite close to the title."

The Tottenham Hotspur legend then touched on the number of departures that have taken place at Anfield. However, he has been impressed by Alexander-Arnold in midfield and reckons he's the best passer in the league:

"Obviously, they've lost a few players but the interesting thing is the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold in that converted midfield position. I've been crying out for him to play in midfield for years as I feel he is the best passer of the ball in the English game."

Alexander-Arnold's poor form last season painted the picture of how far Liverpool fell off after challenging Manchester City for the title the season prior. The English right-back looked nervy at the back and often made some glaring mistakes.

However, the 24-year-old has been reborn in a new midfield role that has seen him advance further forward. It's with good reason given he is so comfortable on the ball and boasts proven attacking statistics. He has bagged 16 goals and 72 assists in 273 games across competitions during his Reds career.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold is aiming to win the title after last season's dissapointment

Alexander-Arnold wants to challenge for the title.

Alexander-Arnold has changed his haircut ahead of the news season and he has told The Daily Mail he did so due to a new mindset. The right-back is now vice-captain at Liverpool and has a ton of responsibility on his shoulders.

He acknowledged last season's dismal showing from the Merseysiders, saying:

"Last season hurt a lot. I had time to think about it over the summer. I know a haircut is not going to prevent that from happening again but I take full responsibility and that means any distractions, they go away."

Alexander-Arnold continued by explaining that he wanted to head into the new season all guns blazing. He is eyeing a potential title challenge:

"I wanted to feel a certain way going into the season to ensure that I could hit the ground running and I am able to help the team win as many games as possible and go on and win the league."

The England international was part of the Liverpool side that won the title in 2020. Whether Klopp's side can mount another title challenge this season remains to be seen given the amount of changes that have occurred at Anfield.