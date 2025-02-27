"Best performance in a red shirt","He was unbelievable" - Fans in awe of Liverpool star's showing in 2-0 win over Newcastle

Liverpool fans on social media have heaped praise on Dominik Szoboszlai following their 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Wednesday (February 20). Szoboszlai was lethal in attack and has now scored back-to-back Premier League goals for the first time since joining Liverpool in July 2023.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 10th minute as he placed his strike into the net following a pass from Luis Diaz. In the 63rd minute, Alexis Mac Alliser doubled the Red's lead after being set up by Mohamed Salah.

Thus, despite Newcastle United's desire to score a consolation, the game ended 2-0 in favor of the Reds. In his stint on the pitch, Szoboszlai maintained a passing accuracy of 89% (32/36). He provided two key passes, registered three shots, and accurately delivered two out of two long passes (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans trooped to X to commend the Hungarian for his outstanding performance, with one posting:

"Szobo, been his best performance in a red shirt for my money.”

"This is the szobo i live for. What a performance from him tonight.,” an impressed supporter said.

"Great win, Szobo finally hitting his potential, has been unbelievable these last two games. Salah is the best player in the world right now. Feel sorry for Chiesa that he cant even get on at 2-0 not even for 10 minutes.,” another added.

"Szobo, they can never make me hate you.,” a fan opined.

"Szobo was unbelievable Incredible performance,” a fan posted.

"13 clear, Szobo unbelievable there again, serious engine on him,” a delighted fan wrote.

How did Liverpool's winger Luis Diaz perform against Newcastle United?

Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Colombian international was lethal on the left flank, and he provided the assist for the Reds' opening goal. Diaz could also be credited for his attacking creativity during the game.

In 87 minutes on the pitch, Diaz registered a passing accuracy of 89% (33/37). He provided five key passes, registered on shot, and was successful in four out of five attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

Diaz has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League games this season. Meanwhile, the Reds remain the Premier League leaders in the standings, having secured 67 points from 28 games. They are 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand in the title race.

