"Best performance since my arrival" - Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe heaps praise on his team after Arsenal win

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes his team's win against Arsenal on Monday night (May 16) saw them put in their best display since his arrival.

The Magpies dominated proceedings to pick up a 2-0 win at St. James' Park in the Premier League. The win keeps their hopes of a top-half finish alive, with one game to go. Newcastle had lost the reverse fixture 2-0, which was, incidentally, Howe's first game in charge.

Speaking after the match, the Magpies manager referred to the loss at the Emirates in November 2021 to laud his team's incredible change in fortunes. Howe told the BBC (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Big turnaround from that game (defeat at Arsenal in his first game in the dugout). That was a really frustrating day. We left the stadium that day in a difficult moment. We knew we had a massive second half of the season. Luckily the players responded brilliantly to the challenge."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



How is Eddie Howe shaping Newcastle? "They are going to be a big problem for a lot of big teams next season"How is Eddie Howe shaping Newcastle? "They are going to be a big problem for a lot of big teams next season" How is Eddie Howe shaping Newcastle? ⚫⚪ https://t.co/iudzYoAhpl

The former AFC Bournemouth manager went on to praise his players for their physicality, aggression and quality to put the Gunners to the sword. He said:

"This was the best performance since my arrival. The motivation was personal pride and performing in front of our supporters and leaving on a good note into the summer. We were very aggressive, good physically. It's not an easy game; Arsenal are top quality. Credit to the players."

Howe added that it was a stepping stone for his Newcastle team to beat a top-six team as they hope to challenge them more consistently next season, adding:

"We knew this was something we hadn't achieved - getting something against the top six. In the future, we'll have to compete against these teams. We have to have confidence we can win anywhere. This will help us today."

Newcastle United put Arsenal's top-four hopes in jeopardy with statement win

Heading into this game, Arsenal were two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Burnley 1-0 at home over the weekend. The Gunners desperately needed a victory to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

However Mikel Arteta's men failed to respond to Newcastle's aggressive approach on hostile territory. The Magpies recorded 66% possession in the first half, won more duels and strung together some good moves.

They got their reward ten minutes after the break when Ben White turned in Joelinton's dangerous cross from the left. Howe's troops had numerous chances to double their lead thereafter and eventually did so through Bruno Guimaraes' neat finish in the 85th minute.

Arsenal now need to beat Everton on the final day of the Premier League season on May 22 hoping Spurs lose to already-relegated Norwich City if they are to finish fourth.

