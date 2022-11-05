“Best player to ever grace the planet” – Ex-Manchester City star wants ‘fairytale’ ending for Lionel Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given wants to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup for a fairytale ending to his career.

Given will be commentating on the tournament for RTE Sport. During a recent event related to the upcoming World Cup, Given said that he wants to see Messi lift the trophy. He said (via balls.ie):

"Richie [Sadlier] mentioned the fairytale ending of Messi - that would just be unbelievable. It doesn't always happen in sport, fairytales - we know! We know that Maradona is renowned in Argentina for winning the World Cup with the same country - if Messi could get his hands on it, it would be fairytale stuff."

Given further added that while there are other players like Pele, Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo who are said to be great players, Messi is the best to ever do it in his eyes. He added:

"That's probably because of the World Cup [that Argentineans prefer Maradona]. Messi, for me...you talk about Pele, Maradona, of course Cristiano Ronaldo - for me, Messi is the best player to ever grace the planet."

The former Manchester City man further added that even if Lionel Messi doesn't lift the World Cup, he will remain the greatest of all time in his eyes:

"If he doesn't win the World Cup, that won't change my mind but I think for the Argentina fans, if he can do that, it will elevate him above Maradona, because Maradona's still such a highly thought of figure in that country."

The tournament in Qatar is set to start on 20 November. Argentina will start their journey against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Albiceleste will also face Mexico and Poland on 27 November and 1 December, respectively.

Lionel Messi won't be a part of the PSG team for the final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Argentine has suffered an Achilles injury and will sit out the game. However, the Argentine will reportedly be available for Argentina's friendly clash against the United Arab Emirates on 16 November.

