"Best player football has ever produced" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Sergio Ramos says he 'suffered' playing against Lionel Messi 

After spending many years playing against Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos is finally happy to be competing alongside the Argentine now, as he considers him the best player in history.

Ramos and Messi led Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively in La Liga and were up against each other in many El Clasico encounters. In 2010, when Barcelona beat Madrid 5-0, Ramos received a red card in the final minutes of the game for a nasty foul on Messi. The Spanish defender was also sent off in 2017 for a two-footed lunge at the Barca legend.

The two were involved in a spat in 2019 when Messi was caught by Ramos' flailing arm. The two butted heads before being separated by their teammates. The understandably feisty relationship is well behind them, though, as they now team up on the same side at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos, who has played alongside Messi for 18 months now, has praised the diminutive 35-year-old for his prowess. He told PSG TV (via GOAL):

“There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced.”

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."



#PSG

That might come as a surprise to many as Ramos, who played alongside Messi's archrival Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid for many years, had always named the Portuguese veteran as the best player in his books.

However, it is not the first time Ramos has spoken highly of Messi. In an interview with TNT Sports, he had previously said:

“I like to play with the best players, and Messi has been one of the best in the world. I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team.”

Barcelona eye summer move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona for a second stint.

While Sergio Ramos has enjoyed his time playing with Lionel Messi, it might come to an end in the summer, as Barcelona are reportedly preparing to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the summer.

The Argentine icon's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season. He hasn't given any indication that he will sign a contract extension, but the Parisians have always expressed their desire to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

The 35-year-old swapped the Blaugrana for PSG in 2021 after they were unable to afford a new contract for their legendary player due to financial constraints. After a difficult first season in France, he has shone under Christophe Galtier this season, scoring 14 goals and providing as many assists in 23 games across competitions.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Leo Messi: "I think that when I finish my career we will return to live in Barcelona... Barcelona is my home." Leo Messi: "I think that when I finish my career we will return to live in Barcelona... Barcelona is my home." https://t.co/FE5eODu4W4

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has reported that Barcelona are preparing for Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou, with coach Xavi Hernandez looking forward to a reunion with his former teammate.

