Chelsea are currently struggling to make headway at the Wembley Stadium against Crystal Palace, with a slot in the FA Cup final currently on the line. The Blues have already been forced into making a first-half change, with Mateo Kovacic coming off injured for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Stamford Bridge faithful are worried about Kovacic's exit as the star has been a key source of energy in the middle of the park. However, they seem to have conceded defeat due to their disapproval of Kovacic's replacement, Loftus-Cheek.

The 26-year-old has done little to impress fans this season, and here is a selection of some reactions from Blues supporters on Twitter:

Both sides have had a drab match so far, with only Crystal Palace having a very strong chance at goal in the first half. Joachim Andersen's effort hit the crossbar after Edouard Mendy parried the ball from a shot into the center-back's path.

The Blues are currently seeking out ways to stretch Patrick Vieira's defense and find a pathway into goal, but Palace have held them off so far. Although they have held the lion's share of possession, Chelsea have been unable to break the deadlock despite having all ten outfield players in Palace's half.

Is Romelu Lukaku set to leave Chelsea after just one year?

There's a chance that the former Inter player could find himself on the pitch, as the Blues' attack has struggled to make any headway against Crystal Palace. However, it could be yet another worrisome performance for the star, who fumbled a clear chance at goal against Real Madrid in his last game.

Lukaku has struggled to fit in at Stamford Bridge. Although he started the season in flying colors, the Belgian international has seen a dramatic drop in form. In his last ten games for the Blues, Lukaku has started just four and has scored three goals.

He seems unable to gel with Thomas Tuchel's tactics, having made some controversial claims on his second Chelsea stint in an infamous Sky Italia interview. Lukaku has reminisced about going back to Italy, where was in blistering form. If he is unable to find his footing at Stamford Bridge before the season runs out, Lukaku might spend just one year wearing Chelsea's famed blue shirt.

