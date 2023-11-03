"Best player in history" - Marco Verratti provides straightforward response when asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Italian midfielder and Lionel Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Marco Verratti picked the former Barcelona superstar over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to choose between the two.

The two players shared the pitch for the Ligue 1 side 57 times, managing one joint goal contribution while winning two Ligue 1 titles during Messi's stint at the club. The 2022 World Cup winner decided to join MLS side Inter Miami this summer following a two-year spell in France.

After serving PSG for 11 long years, Verratti decided to draw the curtains on his career in Paris, as he joined Qatari side Al-Arabi for €45 million this summer. He won the French top-flight trophy a staggering nine times and the Coupe de France on six occasions among other honors at the Parc des Princes.

When asked to pick one between Messi and Ronaldo in an interview by Alkass TV Sports, the 30-year-old midfielder said (via All About Argentina):

"For me, Lionel Messi is ahead of everyone, he is the best player in history."

The 36-year-old attacker registered his eighth Ballon d'Or triumph on Monday (October 30), putting him three ahead of arch-rival Ronaldo. During his time in Europe, Messi won La Liga 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other trophies.

He led Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year, bagging seven goals and three assists in the tournament. The Inter Miami attacker also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the competition's best player.

Ronaldo, too, has had a largely successful career in Europe. Before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the summer, he won five Champions League titles, three Premier League, two La Liga, and Serie A trophies each.

Lionel Messi hints at closure of rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has hinted at the fact that his long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo may have come to an end. With both players out of Europe, it is unlikely that they will face each other soon.

In all, the duo have played against one another 36 times for club and country, with Messi winning 16 of those matches and losing 11. Addressing the rivalry after his Ballon d'Or win in Paris earlier this week, he told L'Equipe:

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He (Cristiano Ronaldo), too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."

Messi has started well at Inter Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists from his first 14 appearances. Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to find the net with regularity, having scored 28 goals and assisted 10 from 34 appearances for Al-Nassr so far.