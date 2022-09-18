"Best player on the pitch by a distance" "Finally letting go of my agenda" - Arsenal fans in awe of 29-year-old's 'redemption arc' after outstanding display in 3-0 Brentford win

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to wax lyrical about Granit Xhaka after the midfielder produced an impressive performance for the Gunners against Brentford.

Arsenal played their seventh Premier League match of the season against Brentford today (September 18). The Bees were no match for Mikel Arteta's side as they cruised to an easy win.

William Saliba opened the scoring for the Gunners just 17 minutes into the game. The France international got on the end of a corner from Bukayo Saka to find the back of the net with his head.

Gabriel Jesus continued his fine form and doubled the lead for the north London giants just 11 minutes later. The Brazilian headed home the team's second, with Xhaka turning provider this time.

Fabio Vieira, who was handed his first league start for Arsenal, completed the scoring for the visitors just four minutes into the second half. The 22-year-old opened his account for his new club with a brilliant long-range goal.

While Saliba, Jesus and Vieira all got their names on the scoresheet, one player who impressed with finding the back of the net was Xhaka. Apart from providing the assist for the Gunners' second goal, the midfielder was excellent in the middle of the park.

The Switzerland international, who has scored one goal and provided three assists from seven league games, has been in fine form for Arteta's side this season. And, his display against Brentford certainly did not go unnoticed.

It is not so long ago that the 29-year-old fell out with the Gunners faithful and was stripped of the captain's armband. However, he has turned things around at the Emirates Stadium and supporters are acknowledging it.

Here is how Arsenal fans on Twitter reacted to Xhaka's impressive performance against the Bees:

Charles Watts @charles_watts In what has been a pretty ugly game so far, Xhaka has been outstanding in all areas. Best player on the pitch by a distance. In what has been a pretty ugly game so far, Xhaka has been outstanding in all areas. Best player on the pitch by a distance.

James. @afcjxmes Granit Xhaka that’s fucking unbelievable, my captain 🫡 Granit Xhaka that’s fucking unbelievable, my captain 🫡

William (fan account) @OzilThings If you’re still anti Granit Xhaka, then it’s probably time to find a new sport. If you’re still anti Granit Xhaka, then it’s probably time to find a new sport.

Sub2TempoHD @AFCTempo I think todays the day I’m finally letting go of my Xhaka agenda, he’s a very good player I think todays the day I’m finally letting go of my Xhaka agenda, he’s a very good player

ma i madhi nven🇽🇰 @drenicakgiant That Xhaka assist. Greatest midfielder in the emirates era. Argue with your obese muddas. That Xhaka assist. Greatest midfielder in the emirates era. Argue with your obese muddas.

A1 🇵🇸 @A1ZH4RY Xhaka is making TOTT at the WC just like he should have at the Euros Xhaka is making TOTT at the WC just like he should have at the Euros

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Granit Xhaka superb again. Created 3 big chances already today Granit Xhaka superb again. Created 3 big chances already today

Matthew @_halfspaces I wanted Tielemans last summer because of course he’s a superb player but also I didn’t like how uncomfortable Xhaka looked in the left #8 last season.



Now he’s adjusted to the role excellently and is now putting in crosses from the half-space.



He's proved me wrong. I wanted Tielemans last summer because of course he’s a superb player but also I didn’t like how uncomfortable Xhaka looked in the left #8 last season. Now he’s adjusted to the role excellently and is now putting in crosses from the half-space.He's proved me wrong. https://t.co/6dme488vIc

James Benge @jamesbenge The level at which Granit Xhaka has been playing today and in the last few weeks! From the telling moments right the way down to the little things like shepherding the ball out for an Arsenal throw there, he's bristling with authority. The level at which Granit Xhaka has been playing today and in the last few weeks! From the telling moments right the way down to the little things like shepherding the ball out for an Arsenal throw there, he's bristling with authority.

Luke @lukewebb12 The Granit Xhaka redemption arc is better than any movie character. What a leader, what a player, what a man. The Granit Xhaka redemption arc is better than any movie character. What a leader, what a player, what a man. https://t.co/ziR4O9MYdC

Arsenal return to the top of the table

The Gunners' 3-0 win against Brentford has seen them return to the top of the Premier League table. They currently sit first in the standings with 18 points, having won six and lost one of their seven matches so far.

Manchester City are placed second in the table with 17 points and are just one point behind Arteta's side. Tottenham Hotspur also have 17 points to their name and are only behind the Cityzens due to goal difference.

The north London giants will now keep their place at the top of the table until at least the first week of October. They are scheduled to lock horns with Tottenham when they return to action following the international break.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far