“Best player on the pitch” – Tim Sherwood hails ‘fantastic’ Liverpool man after win over Norwich City

Tim Sherwood waxed lyrical about Liverpool star Luis Diaz, hailing him as the "best player on the pitch" in the Reds' 3-1 win against Norwich City.

The Merseyside giants came from behind against the Canaries at Anfield to secure all three points in the Premier League on Saturday.

Milot Rashica's deflected strike gave Dean Smith's side an unexpected lead at Anfield. But Jurgen Klopp's side roared back with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz all getting on the shoresheet.

Diaz, signed from FC Porto on January 2021's transfer deadline day, was given his second start in a Reds shirt.

• 35/41 (85%) passes

• 5 chances created (2nd in game)

• 59 touches

• 4 shots (2nd)

• 1 goal

• 1/1 tackle

• 1 interception



He impressed Sherwood, who told Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday during the match:

“Luis Diaz, what a player this kid is. I mean, absolutely fantastic."

After the Colombian scored his first goal for the Anfield club, the 53-year-old said:

“Luis Diaz has been the best player on the pitch. Out of possession, he gets it back as quick as possible; in possession he’s absolutely magnificent. Absolutely fantastic.”

The signing of Diaz has certainly made Klopp's side a lot stronger as the 25-year-old looks to have settled in at Anfield rather quickly.

Diaz' workrate has impressed everyone and he seems like a natural fit for Klopp's system at Anfield. He is looking the part in high-intensity games and could prove to be yet another bargain for the Reds in the transfer market.

Liverpool still very much in the title race

The Reds' comeback win on Saturday was made sweeter later on when Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad.

GOAL @goal The title race is now in Liverpool's hands The title race is now in Liverpool's hands 😱 https://t.co/hpwMRL8hlV

Liverpool are now just six points behind City, with a game in hand. Liverpool also have a game against City this season, which could see them go level on points should they win the tie.

The title race is wide open as Klopp will be keen to go for the quadruple with the Reds this season.

