“Best player in the World Cup so far”, “Doesn’t get appreciated” – Fans lavish praise on 31-year-old France star with emphatic claim after his display in 2-1 win over Denmark 

Fans lavished praise on France ace Antoine Griezmann after a scintillating performance in his team's 2-1 win against Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Griezmann was the engine for Les Bleus throughout the game. He was everywhere on the field and was basically the main force behind every attack for Didier Deschamps' team.

The Atletico Madrid attacker took 63 touches during the game. He completed three key passes, two crosses, made two interceptions, won all six of his ground duels, five out of his six areal duels, won all four tackles, and had an 81% pass accuracy during the game.

Fans lauded him after the game and many claimed that Griezmann has been the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. However, suggesting his performances have gone under the radar.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after a spectacular performance from France superstar Antoine Griezmann:

Excellent performance. Antoine Griezmann’s game by numbers vs. Denmark:100% dribbles completed81% pass accuracy63 touches6/6 ground duels won5/6 long balls completed4/4 tackles won3 key passes3 crosses completed2 interceptionsExcellent performance. Antoine Griezmann’s game by numbers vs. Denmark:100% dribbles completed 81% pass accuracy 63 touches 6/6 ground duels won 5/6 long balls completed 4/4 tackles won 3 key passes3 crosses completed 2 interceptions Excellent performance. 🔥 https://t.co/qZ9QUGv4pc

Umir @umirf1 Griezmann's been the best player at the World Cup for me so far. Griezmann's been the best player at the World Cup for me so far.

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Griezmann’s been the player of the tournament, thus far. Exceptional, essentially everywhere. Griezmann’s been the player of the tournament, thus far. Exceptional, essentially everywhere.

Hashím @jackhatesgriz_ Antoine Griezmann in the worldcup so far:



5 big chances created

7 key passes

1 assist



Ignore these stats and simply watch the game and you'll realize what a player he is Antoine Griezmann in the worldcup so far:5 big chances created7 key passes1 assist Ignore these stats and simply watch the game and you'll realize what a player he is https://t.co/WuTFS6Rg68

🇧🇷🦅 @Ani7ii Griezmann doesn't get appreciated enough for his role in this France team. He's actually their best player. Griezmann doesn't get appreciated enough for his role in this France team. He's actually their best player.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Griezmann has been the best player in the World Cup so far but this will go unnoticed. Griezmann has been the best player in the World Cup so far but this will go unnoticed.

ٍ @grizi7i Mbappe this Mbappe that. Anyone with an ounce of football knowledge knows Griezmann is the most important player for France. Mbappe this Mbappe that. Anyone with an ounce of football knowledge knows Griezmann is the most important player for France.🇫🇷 https://t.co/Y3ywAiJm6N

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Griezmann has been insane this season, still doesn't get appreciated enough for his role in France team Griezmann has been insane this season, still doesn't get appreciated enough for his role in France team https://t.co/er0iKgr6zL

Kush @KUSH23TV_ Mbappe deservedly getting all the praise but Griezmann is really going under the radar. Mbappe deservedly getting all the praise but Griezmann is really going under the radar. https://t.co/6lq3CKqWKm

France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to the 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Denmark

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France manager Didier Descamps reacted to the 2-1 win against Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to the media after the game, Deschamps told TF1 (via GOAL):

"For us, it's ideal, we have six points so we are sure to qualify after two matches. We will appreciate that before the next game in four days. It brings peace, the assurance that we qualify. We have a very high chance of finishing first (in Group D) because our goal difference is much better than Australia's, so we're in the perfect position. The first objective [of making the knockouts] is achieved. It's never easy, especially in relation to the expectations. This group is strong, solid, and wants to do great things, it has already done two beautiful things with these two victories."

Les Bleus currently have six points on the board after their first two games. The defending world champions became the first team in the tournament to reach the knockout stages.

Deschamps' side will next play Tunisia on November 30 in the final group game of their campaign in Qatar.

