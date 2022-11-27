“Best player in the World Cup so far”, “Doesn’t get appreciated” – Fans lavish praise on 31-year-old France star with emphatic claim after his display in 2-1 win over Denmark 

Fans lavished praise on France ace Antoine Griezmann after a scintillating performance in his team's 2-1 win against Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Griezmann was the engine for Les Bleus throughout the game. He was everywhere on the field and was basically the main force behind every attack for Didier Deschamps' team.
The Atletico Madrid attacker took 63 touches during the game. He completed three key passes, two crosses, made two interceptions, won all six of his ground duels, five out of his six areal duels, won all four tackles, and had an 81% pass accuracy during the game.
Fans lauded him after the game and many claimed that Griezmann has been the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. However, suggesting his performances have gone under the radar.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after a spectacular performance from France superstar Antoine Griezmann:
France manager Didier Deschamps reacted to the 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Denmark
France manager Didier Descamps reacted to the 2-1 win against Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to the media after the game, Deschamps told TF1 (via GOAL):
"For us, it's ideal, we have six points so we are sure to qualify after two matches. We will appreciate that before the next game in four days. It brings peace, the assurance that we qualify. We have a very high chance of finishing first (in Group D) because our goal difference is much better than Australia's, so we're in the perfect position. The first objective [of making the knockouts] is achieved. It's never easy, especially in relation to the expectations. This group is strong, solid, and wants to do great things, it has already done two beautiful things with these two victories."
Les Bleus currently have six points on the board after their first two games. The defending world champions became the first team in the tournament to reach the knockout stages.
Deschamps' side will next play Tunisia on November 30 in the final group game of their campaign in Qatar.
Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Denmark
Australia
France
Tunisia
386 votes