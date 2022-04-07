"Best player in the world" - Fans hail Karim Benzema as a 'master of his craft' for stunning showing in Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Karim Benzema scored two audacious headers as Real Madrid took a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The quarter-final first-leg game at Stamford Bridge provided an engaging first half.

It started with Vinicius Jr. racing down the left hand side of the Blues defense, latching onto a Benzema pass. He then placed a fantastic left-footed cross in for the Frenchman to rise and plant a powerful headed effort past Edouard Mendy.

But it didn't stop there!

Moments later, Real Madrid broke once again with some elegant play from Luka Modric on the right flank as he swept a magnificent cross into the Blues box. In what looked like an impossible angle, Benzema curved a header past Mendy, scoring a remarkable second goal of the game.

He continues his unbelievable scoring form in the Champions League this season. He had already blown Paris Saint-Germain away in the Round of 16 with a scintillating hat-trick.

Here are some fan reactions to the extraordinary Benzema headed double:

Chelsea can't afford to let themselves get frustrated following Karim Benzema's brilliance for Real Madrid

Frustrations are growing as Madrid have blown the Blues away

Chelsea looked shell-shocked and their confidence had dropped following two incredible headers from Benzema.

Prior to the French star's first goal, the Blues looked in the zone as they prepared to go toe-to-toe with Los Blancos. But there is now a sense of nervousness, every time Real Madrid break the defense looks fearful.

For good reason, Benzema has been monstrous, almost unmarkable and unplayable. He could've easily scored a hat-trick as well. However, another Real Madrid break saw him put a chance just wide of the post.

Chelsea are pressing but now with the same conviction with which they had begun the game looking like a team with a plan. Kai Havertz has given them hope with a fine headed goal of his own and the tie is delicately poised.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now look to turn not just this game around but the entire tie around.

The second-half is sure to be a blockbuster with the Blues eyeing an equalizer.

Should they fail to even the affair, they will head to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing they'll have to deal with the pressure of the home contingent.

