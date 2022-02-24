"Best player in the world" - Fans label 'phenomenal' Liverpool superstar as an inspiration after another stunning display

Liverpool superstar Mohammed Salah continued his incredible run of form as the Egyptian helped the Reds over their dominating win against Leeds United. Salah scored two goals and provided an assist for his team in their 6-0 win over Leeds.

Liverpool fans were extremely impressed with their team's performance, especially Salah's display at the Anfield Stadium. Fans took to social media platforms to react to the match as many called the Egyptian the best player in the world right now.

The 29-year-old is arguably the best player in the world right now as he has been scoring and assisting goals in every single match. This season, Salah has scored 27 goals from 31 appearances and has managed to assist 10 goals, all of them in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans were in for a treat when their club faced Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds completely thrashed the Peacocks as they won the match 6-0. Mohammed Salah was once again the star performer of the night. He scored two goals from the penalty spot. Salah also provided an assist for his team's third goal, scored by Joel Matip.

Fans were extremely impressed with the Egyptian's performance and praised him a lot on social media platforms. Here are some of the best reactions.

Abdulrahman Mohammed @Abdulra37215287 @OfficialFPL The Egyptian king and the best player in the world without a doubt is Mo Salah @OfficialFPL The Egyptian king and the best player in the world without a doubt is Mo Salah

ThankGod Ekevwo @TEkevwo @goal @MoSalah @LFC Salah is so underrated, this guy is super good, if two certain players were having this kind of numbers this season, their fans would be clamoring for Ballon d'or, I hope he gets all the credit he deserves @goal @MoSalah @LFC Salah is so underrated, this guy is super good, if two certain players were having this kind of numbers this season, their fans would be clamoring for Ballon d'or, I hope he gets all the credit he deserves 👏

Factos @ffl__fc Mo Salah is the best player in the world rn .Period. Mo Salah is the best player in the world rn .Period.

The Egyptian is currently the second-highest assist provider in PL this season. Salah is also the PL's top goal scorer with 19 goals so far this season for Jurgen Klopp's men. Thanks to Salah's exceptional form, the Reds are still very much in the PL title race as the gap between Manchester City and the Reds is just three points.

Liverpool close in on Manchester City in two-horse race for the Premier League title

Liverpool's victory against Leeds United was their 18th victory in the Premier League this season. Before this weekend, Manchester City had a lead of six points over the Reds and it seemed unlikely that the Cityzens would slip from the number 1 spot.

Premier League @premierleague Liverpool are now just points behind top of the table Man City in the



#LIVLEE Liverpool are now justpoints behind top of the table Man City in the #PL , the fewest points they’ve been behind them since Christmas Day (also three) 🔴 Liverpool are now just 3️⃣ points behind top of the table Man City in the #PL, the fewest points they’ve been behind them since Christmas Day (also three)#LIVLEE https://t.co/8JJJfbyoQq

However, City's loss to Tottenham Hotspur and the Reds' recent win over Leeds has reduced the gap between the two teams in the race to win the PL title. City currently sits at the top of the points table with 63 points.

However, Liverpool aren't far from the first spot as the two clubs are separated by just three points. The upcoming weeks will be crucial for both clubs as they navigate some tough and tricky fixtures in the Premier League.

