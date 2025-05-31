"Best players in the world, together, do not make a team" - Galtier details difference between Lionel Messi, Neymar-led PSG and current side

Former player Christophe Galtier has taken a dig at Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, saying the trio did not work well together at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Thus, the 58-year-old remarked that the best players in the world do not guarantee the best team, and praised the current squad at the club.

Speaking to O Jogo, Galtier said that although he had the best players while managing PSG (2022-23), they were not the best side. He outlined the difference between them and the current squad, saying:

"From what I knew, I certainly had the best players in the world, but the best players in the world, together, don't make a team. What stands out today is an impressive team, with the ability to run many kilometers at high intensity."

He added:

"There is this ability to see everyone attacking and defending. Only then can we have a chance of winning the Champions League. There are, at the same time, movements within the game, but also many changes in zone, speed, and percussions in the offensive plan... It's a very modern team."

Christophe Galtier managed Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe for one season at PSG before leaving in 2023. He won the Ligue 1 title and the Trophée des Champions during his spell at the club.

PSG have replaced Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe well, claims former player

Javier Pastore has praised PSG for successfully replacing Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe with young players. He opined that the Ligue 1 side have the best youngsters along with Barcelona, saying (via BeSoccer):

"PSG has changed a lot of players. They have replaced the best players in the world, those with a lot of name and impact, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Verratti, very important players on a footballing level, in the dressing room... with a much younger and more talented team. They have the best young players in the world, along with Barcelona."

While Messi and Neymar left PSG in 2023, Mbappe stayed on for another season and joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Pastore added:

"Luis Enrique, with a lot of hard work, has turned the criticisms they had into praise. Hats off to him. Success without Kylian? No club coach would want Mbappe to leave for another team. These are decisions that are made at a certain point in his career. Mbappe has equally had an incredible year and without playing in his natural position. He felt it was time for a change of scenery, of club, of country. It was his choice."

PSG have reached the UEFA Champions League final in their first year without Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Before this, they made it to the final only once, in 2020, when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, courtesy of a goal from their former player Kingsley Coman.

PSG will take on Inter Milan in the UCL final on Saturday (May 31).

