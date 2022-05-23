"Best Portuguese in the league," "Announce Tchouameni and Nunez too" - Liverpool fans rejoice as Fabio Carvalho becomes club's first summer signing

Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement after the club announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham. The Reds have made their first signing ahead of the 2022-23 season after losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds will be paying Fulham £5 million plus £2.7 million in add-ons as part of the deal. Fabio Carvalho is set to sign a five-year contract at Anfield, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will officially join Liverpool on 1 July.

Liverpool supporters on Twitter were thrilled with the new signing hours after the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title. Some have now urged the club to make more signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

dominic @1dominic_ twitter.com/lfc/status/152… Liverpool FC @LFC



The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 🙌 Lovely stuff. Fabio Carvalho is a proper proper talent. #LFC Lovely stuff. Fabio Carvalho is a proper proper talent. #LFC twitter.com/lfc/status/152…

petrichor' @St_Rottenmang0 Early call this but Fabio Carvalho, wherever he plays next season with Liverpool or loaned back somewhere else, will have a better season than Jack Grealish..



Full stop. Early call this but Fabio Carvalho, wherever he plays next season with Liverpool or loaned back somewhere else, will have a better season than Jack Grealish.. Full stop.

mt 🇷🇸 @lfc_mt_ Fabio Carvalho and Phil Foden have the same amount of G/A against the PL Top 6 Fabio Carvalho and Phil Foden have the same amount of G/A against the PL Top 6

Conrad Barreto @conradbeckham Man City signed Haaland. Liverpool sign 19year old kid Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool way. Man City signed Haaland. Liverpool sign 19year old kid Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool way.

The Reds, in fact, tried to sign Carvalho in the January transfer window earlier this year. According to Sky Sports, the deal fell through on deadline day as Liverpool ran out of time to complete the necessary paperwork for the transfer.

The 19-year-old will be joining the Reds at the end of his contract at Fulham. However, the club will still have to pay a compensation fee to Fulham, as decided by the tribunal since a teenager is joining another English side.

Fabio Carvalho played a vital role in guiding Fulham back to the Premier League. The attacker contributed 11 goals and eight assists for the Cottagers across all competitions in the recently-concluded season. This included a goal against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Fulham, however, lost the game 4-1.

It is worth mentioning that Carvalho does have some experience of playing in the Premier League. The Portuguese U-21 international made four appearances last time Fulham were in the top-flight in the 2020-21 season. He even scored a goal against Southampton in a 4-1 defeat.

Fabio Carvalho's arrival is a sign of Liverpool building for the future

Liverpool's recent signings have all been ones for the future as Jurgen Klopp plans to rebuild the squad. Fabio Carvalho's arrival is fitting in that narrative at Anfield.

The Reds' last two signings prior to Carvalho's arrival were Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz. The two are currently 22 and 25 years old respectively and have already established themselves as key players in the first team.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is currently 22 years old.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 🙌

A number of key players in the Liverpool squad are in their 30s. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will all need replacing sooner or later.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee