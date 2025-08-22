"Best signing we made since Caicedo", "Elite baller" - Chelsea fans in awe of summer signing's performance in 5-1 drubbing of West Ham

Chelsea fans on X have waxed lyrical about Joao Pedro after he had an outstanding performance during their 5-1 win over West Ham United. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Friday, August 22.
Lucas Paqueta unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner from 25 yards out to break the deadlock for the Hammers in the sixth minute. Fortunately for Chelsea, Pedro headed home nine minutes later to level the scores. The latter then assisted Pedro Neto with a fine cross in the 23rd minute, helping the Blues gain the lead.
Enzo Fernandez (34'), Moises Caicedo (54'), and Trevoh Chalobah (58') also scored one goal apiece to ensure Chelsea secured a dominant win. Pedro also assisted Chalobah, garnering three goal contributions on the night. The Brazilian had an excellent game, creating two chances and winning the most duels in the match (nine).
Fans were left impressed after witnessing Joao Pedro's performance. The Blues signed the 23-year-old forward from Brighton & Hove Albion on July 2 for a reported transfer fee of £55 million. Additionally, Pedro helped Enzo Maresca and Co. win the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring in both the semi-final and final against Fluminense and PSG, respectively.
One fan posted:
"Best signing we made since caicedo"
Another fan tweeted:
"Elite baller"
Other fans reacted below:
"We signed a baller," one fan commented
"Joao Pedro is slowly becoming the best signing in the Premier League this summer," one fan insisted
"Joao Pedro goal & assist. Thank you Brighton once again," another added
"Keep him behind the ST and it’ll continue, just let this guy be free and we’re winning it all," another chimed in
How did Chelsea fare during their 5-1 win over West Ham?
Chelsea bounced back from their recent stalemate against Crystal Palace to secure a dominant 5-1 win over West Ham United. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with four points from two games.
The Blues dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball, completing 500 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. Meanwhile, West Ham had 40 percent possession and completed 327 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.
Chelsea were also more threatening in attack, landing 12 shots in total, with seven being on target. They also created seven big chances and had an xG of 2.93. In comparison, the Hammers landed 12 shots, with four being on target (xG of 0.94).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 23 at 2:55 AM IST. They are subject to change.