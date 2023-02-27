"Best tackler in the world" , "Flawless second half" - Manchester United fans hail star for 'exceptional' performance in Carabao Cup win

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka earned plaudits for his performance in their 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26.

First-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford sealed the first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era for the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka, who came on as a second-half substitute for Diogo Dalot, had a great outing. His tackling prowess was on full display during the match.

The former Crystal Palace man made two clearances, blocked one shot, made one interception and won eight out of his 11 ground duels. He also made the most successful tackles in the game (7).

It was a truly exemplary performance from the full-back.

Wan-Bissaka has often been United's second-choice full-back this season. However, the injury to Diogo Dalot earlier in the campaign provided the defender with an opportunity to shine. He has made 18 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, helping Ten Hag's team to keep 10 clean sheets.

Manchester United fans on Twitter claimed that Wan-Bissaka is one of the best tacklers out there. One fan wrote:

"Wan Bissaka is the best tackler in the world."

Another fan hailed the Englishman for his flawless performance in the second half, writing:

"Wan Bissaka played almost a flawless 2nd half."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Wan-Bissaka shone during Manchester United's win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final:

Jagwar @TheAdongo Wan Bissaka understood his assignment when he came on in the 2nd half. #MUFC Wan Bissaka understood his assignment when he came on in the 2nd half. #MUFC

LOOPING @iamdahray Wan Bissaka is the best tackler in the world. Wan Bissaka is the best tackler in the world.

Azim Hanifi @AzimHanifi Aaron Wan Bissaka. He’s my man of the match! What a 2nd half he’s having! Aaron Wan Bissaka. He’s my man of the match! What a 2nd half he’s having!

Dipo @dipoistall Wan Bissaka appreciation tweet. Wan Bissaka appreciation tweet.

Varun Vaswani @VaswaniV Wan Bissaka has been phenomenal Wan Bissaka has been phenomenal

Miles @pardonmeslim Wan Bissaka played almost a flawless 2nd half Wan Bissaka played almost a flawless 2nd half

Jaskaran Singh @IIJollySinghII Wan Bissaka has been exceptional in this half Wan Bissaka has been exceptional in this half 👏👏

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag named Antony over Jadon Sancho in the Carabao Cup final

Antony was named in the starting lineup for Manchester United to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Brazilian winger had a stellar performance as well and was a menace for the Magpies throughout the game.

Speaking about his decision to pick the Brazilian ahead of Jadon Sancho, Ten Hag said ahead of the match (via United's official website):

"Antony is a player, especially when the occasion rises, he likes it and then he can perform as the best. But also Jadon, as we know, he came back from a long time out of the squad and then, to get into the rhythm every third day a game, is difficult from a physical perspective. It's better to bring him from the bench, there you can bring energy into the team."

Manchester United will now face West Ham United at home on March 1 in a fifth-round FA Cup game.

