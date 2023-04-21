"Best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami" - Lionel Messi urged to move to USA and replicate David Beckham's impact in MLS

Former MLS Cup winner Carlos Ruiz has urged Lionel Messi to consider the MLS as his next destination after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

A new dawn awaits the Argentine ace as he ponders his football future, and the American Dream may be the answer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly being pursued by clubs from the Middle East, while an emotional return to Barcelona remains a possibility.

His contract with PSG expires in the summer and he looks likely to leave on a free transfer. Ruiz, who once shared the pitch with Beckham at LA Galaxy, has urged Messi to move to the MLS. He also told EFE about the game-changing impact of global stars on American football's growth.

Ruiz said (via GOAL):

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow. Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image."

He added:

"I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

David Beckham has rekindled his love affair with American soccer as a co-owner of the expansion franchise Inter Miami. The Florida-based club have been consistently linked with Lionel Messi. Perhaps the time has come for him to conquer new frontiers across the pond.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reunion hopes dashed as financial woes stand in the way

A sensational return to Camp Nou for Lionel Messi remains in question as La Liga president Javier Tebas has cast doubt on the feasibility of the move. Messi has been heavily linked with a return to his beloved Barcelona.

Tebas, however, addressed the financial challenges Barcelona face. He stated that the Catalan giants would struggle to register Messi in La Liga under their current circumstances. He shared this revelation during a press conference (via Vanguard):

“Today, he could not (be registered in La Liga), but there is still time. We’re not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi… even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league.”

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Barcelona harbored a "firm intention of bringing in Lionel Messi" this summer on a two-year deal. Tebas' remarks, however, serve as a stark reminder of the financial obstacles that lie ahead before Messi can don the iconic Blaugrana colors once more.

