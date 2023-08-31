"Best thing I have ever waited for" - Manchester City star Bernardo Silva's wife Ines Tomaz announces birth of child with heartwarming Instagram post

Manchester City attacker, Bernardo Silva's wife Ines Tomaz recently announced the birth of their first child in a heartwarming Instagram post.

After slightly over three years of dating, the Portuguese midfielder tied the knot with the 24-year-old model in July, last year after Bernardo Silva proposed in May 2022.

As revealed by Sports Illustrated, the couple got married in Portugal in a private ceremony with around 250 guests only. The wedding guests had included Silva's current as well as former Manchester City teammates such as Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, and Riyad Mahrez.

Earlier in April, the couple revealed via their social media accounts that they were expecting their first child this year by posting an ultrasound picture of the baby. On Wednesday (29 August), Ines Tomaz took to Instagram and shared a picture of her baby with her husband, Bernardo Silva. She captioned the image stating:

"You're the best thing I have ever waited for🤍"

Several football stars such as Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte showered their love for the couple by congratulating them in the post's comments section.

Bernardo Silva signs a contract extension with Manchester City

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a transfer fee of €50 million. Since then, he has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola, making 309 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 55 goals and giving 59 assists. Silva has recently signed a new contract which will keep him at Etihad until the summer of 2026.

The Portuguese midfielder has won numerous prestigious titles with the club which include five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two Community Shields, and the prestigious Champions League trophy last year. Confirming his extension, Silva said (via Sky Sports):

"I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years."

Manchester City are currently on the top of the Premier League table with three wins in three matches. Their last win (2-1) came against Sheffield United last Sunday (August 27). In their next match, Pep Guardiola's men will lock horns against Fulham on Saturday (September 2).