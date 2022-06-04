"Best of all time", "Fully deserved now let's build a team" - Manchester United fans rejoice as Cristiano Ronaldo wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award 

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo was given the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award, which has excited fans.

The 37-year-old struck 24 goals across competitions for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season, including 18 in the Premier League. It wasn't a good campaign for the club, though. They ended the season without silverware and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but the Portuguese veteran stepped up in big moments.

He made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus, 12 years after his original departure, and began his second term with a brace. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't look back after that, scoring important late goals in Europe during the group stage.

Ronaldo struggled for consistency in the second half of the season, enduring a worrysome goal-drought right after the turn of the year. However, a couple of hat-tricks and some more goals towards the tail end of the campaign saw him finish with a respectable tally, the most in the squad.

Thanks to his exploits, he now been honoured with Manchester United's 'Player of the Year' award, which he won thrice during his first spell at the club. Fans are excited for their talismanic No.7, hailing him as 'the best of all time', while also taking a dig at his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who endured a tough debut season at PSG.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

@adidasfootball Cristiano Ronaldo this Season in Premier League.-Games 27 🏟-Goals 17-Assists 3-20 G+A-3rd player with the most Man Of The Match-Most Winning Goal-Most Equalizing Goal-Most Outside the box goal-Most Header Goal-3rd Chance Creator-Most Ariel Duels Won @ManUtd @Cristiano @adidasfootball Cristiano Ronaldo this Season in Premier League. -Games 27 🏟-Goals 17 ⚽-Assists 3 🎯-20 G+A🔥-3rd player with the most Man Of The Match-Most Winning Goal-Most Equalizing Goal-Most Outside the box goal-Most Header Goal-3rd Chance Creator-Most Ariel Duels Won🐐 https://t.co/5MfYBiLgox

Manchester United need a new striker

Manchester United struck only 57 goals in 38 league games last season, so signing a new striker is on their agenda this summer.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave on a free transfer, Marcus Rashford enduring a decline and Mason Greenwood suspended following his arrest, a new goalscoring player is needed to complement Ronaldo.

A few top-notch forwards have been linked with the club, although no deal has been struck yet. However, with Erik ten Hag taking charge, there are a lot of expectations. The club is set to rebuild this summer following a dismal campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can put an end to their league drought.

