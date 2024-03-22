"Best of all time in the Premier League" - Gerard Pique says former Manchester United teammate was better than Chelsea legend John Terry

Gerard Pique recently claimed that his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand was a better defender than Chelsea legend John Terry.

Pique, a Barcelona legend, had a brief stint at United at the start of his remarkable career. The Spaniard, however, often played second-fiddle to the likes of Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic during his time in England.

The Spaniard has now named Ferdinand as the best Premier League defender of all time. Pique also shed light on how Ferdinand often advised him during the early stages of his career. He said (via The Boot Room):

"We were very similar playing. And when I was there for me he was the guy to see what he is doing, to learn from him, he gave a lot of advice at the time which was very good to me."

Pique added:

"I consider him also, some people say John Terry, for me Rio was the best of all time in the Premier League, at least from what I saw. On the pitch he was incredible. He performed always at a very high level."

Rio Ferdinand joined Manchester United from Leeds United back in 2002 and remained at the club until 2014, making 455 appearances for the Red Devils. Ferdinand won six Premier League trophies and one Champions League title, alongside many other accolades with United.

John Terry, meanwhile, is a bona fide Chelsea legend, having made 717 appearances for the club in his 17-year stint. He lifted five Premier League titles and one Champions League with the Blues. Terry and Ferdinand are considered among the best defenders to have graced the English top flight.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have reached the FA Cup semi-finals this season

Manchester United secured a nail-biting 4-3 win in extra time against Liverpool to book a slot at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals. Last season's runner-ups will play Coventry City in the last four.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have also reached the semis, courtesy of a 4-2 win against Leicester City in the last eight. The Blues, who lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February, will play Manchester City in the semis.

The two sides could be set for a showdown in the final. Unless Coventry pull off a major upset, a replay of last year's Manchester derby final could also be on the cards.