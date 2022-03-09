"Best in the world" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid clash

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player in the world ahead of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue1 side's manager believes the Frenchman is on his way to greatness, but the Argentine is still on top.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 24 goals in 34 appearances, along with 17 assists across all competitions. However, the Paris Saint-Germain manager still feels Messi is a step ahead.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, the PSG manager said:

"Messi is the best in the world with seven Ballon d'Or trophies, then we have great players who aspire to be the best. Kylian [Mbappe]'s form speaks for itself. He's among those players who are the best and who are shining brightest."

Continuing to talk about Mbappe's reported injury and a possible move to Madrid, the Argentine added:

"We're relaxed about Kylian, let's be clear about that. He's mature beyond his years, he wants to be in the picture and represent the colours he's wearing. I have no worries about Kylian. His performance won't be affected by everything happening around about him."

It was reported that Mbappe picked up a knock during PSG's training session on Monday. He underwent a series of scans, following which he was given the all-clear to travel with the rest of the team to Madrid for the match on Wednesday (March 9).

PSG ready for a "difficult game" against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is ready to face the attacking version of Real Madrid tonight.

The Spanish side sat back in the first leg but now need a win as they are 1-0 down in the tie.

"The best way to approach the game is to play and attack in the opposition's half," he said. "We know it's going to be a difficult game and that we'll see a different side to Madrid to the one we saw in the first leg.

"Our job is to retain our lead," he added. "We respect Real Madrid and their players. It's no coincidence that the club has won the Champions League 13 times, but we're not fearful. We know that we'll have to put in a disciplined performance. This is a competition that any player, squad or club would want to win. We'll be aiming to progress into the quarter-finals."

PSG are looking for their first-ever Champions League title while Madrid are keen on winning it for the 14th time.

