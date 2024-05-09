"Best in the world", "The Ballon d'Or is for you" - Real Madrid fans hail superstar's performance in 2-1 UCL S/F win over Bayern Munich

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to praise Vinicius Junior for his performance in their 2-1 Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 8. The Brazilian superstar was easily one of the best players throughout the two legs of the semi-final.

He notably scored two goals in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, where the Bavarians looked to take charge of the game. In the second leg, it was Joselu who scored the two goals, with both coming in late to push the Madridistas ahead in front of their fans. However, Vinicius was clearly the shining light.

The Brazilian international was a source of real trouble for the visitors, who struggled to keep him under wraps. He was consistently dribbling down the left flank, cutting in beyond his marker to send a threatening pass into the area. His curling shot towards goal in the 88th minute was hard for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to hold onto, as it slipped from his hands, leading to Joselu's equalizer.

While the striker went on to add his name to the scoresheet with another late goal, it was Vinicius' quality in the game that Real Madrid fans were impressed with. They took to social media to hail the superstar:

"I hope we all witnessed that vinicius jr performance btw, best in the world," said one fan.

"Vinicius won his Ballon d’Or today btw," another fan added.

"Vinicius played one of the best 90s I’ve ever seen in UCL history," a third was full of praise.

"Vinicius played out his heart today,top top player," said a fourth fan.

"Vinicius jr btw.. I am huge fan.. you are destined for greatness," a fan hailed the Real Madrid star.

"VINICIUS, THE BALLON D’OR IS FOR YOU." a fan exclaimed.

"Vinicius Junior is a BIG GAME PLAYER!!! He owns the UCL. FARRRRRRRR Better than Mbappe in this competition," an excited fan added.

"The best player currently . His movement and constant pressure , delivered the game," another noted.

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 semi-final home win over Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos left it late to secure the win, but had what was needed to overcome their tough Bavarian opponents on the night.

Los Blancos started the hungrier of the two sides and imposed themselves on the game in the first half. While they had the better and more numerous chances in the opening 45 minutes, they failed to find the back of the net. They did come closest through a Vinicius Junior shot that came off the inside upright.

The hosts went into the break level, as their pressure was not enough to open the scoring. It was Bayern's Alphonso Davies who bagged the opener after 68 minutes. Real Madrid did not falter, though, retaliating with two late goals (88', 90+1') courtesy of Joselu to book their spot in the final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.