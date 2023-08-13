"Best in the world", "Walks into any team" - Chelsea fans hail 'special' player's incredible performance in 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was named the player of the match for his performance against Liverpool on Sunday, August 13. Fans on Twitter hailed the Argentine for his brilliant display.

The midfielder, who was signed from Benfica for a British record transfer fee of €121 million in January, has been a key player for the Blues since joining the club.

Fernandez was once again very influential against the Reds, as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League opener. After Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's team in the 18th minute, Axel Disasi restored parity for the Blues in the 37th minute.

Operating at the base of Chelsea's midfield, Fernandez completed 83 passes, won five ground duels, completed two key passes, and created one big chance.

Fans reacted to the performance, with one writing:

"Enzo named man of the match. World class player, he is ridiculously good."

Another fan added:

"ENZO FERNANDEZ. BEST IN THE WORLD."

One more fan commented:

"Enzo Fernandez is special. He literally walks into any team in the world."

Another fan claimed:

"Enzo Fernandez is worth £300m. What a player!"

A Twitter user wrote:

"Enzo Fernandez MOTM, fully deserved. World. Class. Baller."

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed the aspect Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is better at than him

Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League with Chelsea. His first test in the league came against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Argentine tactician pointed out that Klopp is better than him at displaying his personality. Speaking to the media before the clash at Stamford Bridge, he said (via GOAL)

"He is better than me at showing his personality! But yes, his passion is there. Yes, I love him. I love him in a good way. I want to beat him on Sunday but I think it is going to be a good game and for sure I am going to enjoy seeing him again."

Pochettino added:

"I enjoy his philosophy for football, how he is and his character. I like how he is a very warm person, he has his character and I think his debut was against us at Tottenham. Yes, from there, we’ve had very good relations. We have some of the same friends who played for Southampton like Adam Lallana that create a good link in between. A player that loves us and Jurgen. It is a good link, communication period between the coaching staff."

Chelsea and Liverpool started their respective campaigns with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. It was an entertaining game, with both teams displaying encouraging signs. Fans will keep a keen eye on how they perform as the season progresses.