"Best young player in the PL", "He's a genius" - Fans hail Cole Palmer as he scores sensational goal for Chelsea against Wolves

Fans reacted as Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer netted a stunning effort in the Blues' ongoing Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (August 25).

The Blues made a brisk start, with Nicolas Jackson firing the visitors into the lead inside two minutes. Matheus Cunhas restored parity for Wolves 25 minutes later before Palmer scored a brilliant goal to put the visitors back in front in the 45th minute.

Fans went ga ga over the quality of the Englishman's strike, with one tweeting:

"Best young player in the PL"

Another chimed in:

"Wallahi he's a genius"

Similar reactions followed, with one tweeting:

"That's a beautiful finish ngl"

Another posted:

"Oh my word. Goal of the season"

One fan tweeted:

"City has made a mistake in letting go of this young talent!! Amazing Goal!!"

However, the lead was shortlived for the Blues, as Wolves hit back in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Jorgen Strand Larsen as the two teams went to the break on level terms.

Enzo Maresca's side had opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home loss to defending four-time champions Manchester City. However, they bounced back with a 2-0 win of their own at home to Swiss side Servette in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in midweek.

How has Cole Palmer fared for Chelsea?

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has made a sensational start to his career at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Manchester City last summer. The 22-year-old bagged 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 games across competitions.

That includes an impressive 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 gaames in the Premier League, becoming the first Blues player to register 10 goals and as many assists in their maiden league campaign for the club.

He also scored the fastest 'perfect' hat-trick in the Premier League, doing so in 29 minutes, beating the previous record by nine minutes, in a 6-0 home win over Everton.

Even as Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled roster largely underwhelmed, Palmer was one of the club's brightest players. He helped the Blues finish sixth in the Premier League, reach the EFL Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final.

The Englishman went scoreless in his first two games across competitions in the new campaign. However, he burst to life against Wolves, opening his account for the season with a sensational strike to put his side into the lead.

