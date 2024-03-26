"Best young player in the world", "Gallagher upgrade" - Fans react as 'generational' Manchester United starlet starts for England vs Belgium

Fans are excited to see how Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo fares on his full international debut when England face Belgium tonight (March 26).

Mainoo will make his first start for the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate opted to call him up from the U21s. The exciting Red Devils youngster came on in the 75th minute of his nation's 1-0 frustrating loss to Brazil at Wembley on Saturday (March 23).

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Manchester United. This includes man-of-the-match performances in wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers (February 1) and Everton (3-0).

Mainoo has excelled for Erik ten Hag's side, registering two goals in 20 games across competitions. England fans will hope he can carry his eye-catching displays over to the international scene.

Many fans were furious when Southgate left Mainoo out of the senior team for the final squad ahead of Euro 2024. The Three Lions boss was in attendance at Old Trafford as United beat Liverpool 4-3 (a.e.t) in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

Mainoo was one of the Red Devils' standout performers and his display saw Southgate perform a U-turn. The Stockport-born holding midfielder joined the senior team at St George's Park.

Southgate has selected Mainoo in a midfield trio alongside Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Declan Rice who is captain.

England's XI to face Belgium in tonight's friendly:

Jordan Pickford (GK), Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Lewis Dunk, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Ivan Toney, Phil Foden.

One fan hailed the Manchester United academy graduate as:

"Mainoo, best young player in the world."

Another fan suggested Mainoo was superior to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher who he replaces tonight:

"Gallagher upgrade lets go."

One fan waxed lyrical:

"Kobbie Mainoo is generally generational."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Mainoo earning his first full international cap:

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford selected on England's bench amid slight niggle

Marcus Rashford will start on the bench for England.

Marcus Rashford was a notable absentee from England's starting lineup to face Belgium. The Manchester United forward came off the bench in the defeat to Brazil and will likely do so again tonight.

The Times' Henry Winter reports that Rashford, 26, is nursing a slight knock that he picked up in a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest. That FA Cup fifth-round game took place on February 28 meaning he's dealt with the issue for a month.

Rashford has endured a topsy-turvy season with Manchester United, managing eight goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. He'll be eager to flourish during the latter stages of the season ahead of Euro 2024.

The Red Devils attacker has earned 60 caps for the Three Lions, bagging 17 goals and six assists. He was in fine form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering three goals in seven games for Southgate's side.