“Bet he went to Bayern gym," “Adama Traore has left the chat” – Chelsea fans in disbelief as player reportedly undergoes insane body transformation before pre-season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount seems to have undergone an incredible physical transformation.

Given the role he plays for club and country, not many really evaluate Mount based on his physicality. His creativity and work rate are his best features and have helped him enjoy plenty of success at a very young age.

However, it looks like the Englishman has enjoyed some good sessions in the weight room and seems to have added plenty of muscle.

Twitter page LDN posted two images of Mount, one from 2019 and one from this year, to show the difference in his physique.

You can view the tweet here:

LDN @LDNFootbalI Mason Mount 2019 vs 2022… Mason Mount 2019 vs 2022… 💪💙 https://t.co/bKaffOaX13

Several Chelsea fans have reacted positively on Twitter to Mount adding some physicality to his technical ability. One user wrote about the 23-year-old:

"Mason hulkt."

Another took the chance to reference how players often seem to bulk up once they go to Bayern Munich. Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski are just two examples of the phenomenon. The fan tweeted:

"Bet he went to Bayern gym club."

Jasey @farhanmb9 @LDNFootbalI Bet he went to Bayern gym club @LDNFootbalI Bet he went to Bayern gym club

One user drew comparisons to Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore, who is among the strongest and most muscular players in football right now. The fan wrote:

"Adama Traoré has left the chat."

Here are some more reactions to Mount's transformation:

Xávîéŕ @GathecaMasha 🤞 @LDNFootbalI in the latter pic he looks like a hitman straight from Agent 47 @LDNFootbalI in the latter pic he looks like a hitman straight from Agent 47😂😂🤞

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's best players in recent years

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea before being loaned out to Dutch outfit Vitesse and then Derby County in successive seasons. Frank Lampard, who was his manager at Derby, opted to promote him to the Blues' first team when he took over at Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Mount scored eight goals and laid out six assists during the 2019-20 season and has been a fan favorite ever since. He has also been a key part of the side under both Lampard and current boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman recorded two goals and two assists during Chelsea's run to the UEFA Champions League title in the 2020-21 campaign.

Mount went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with his boyhood club last season. He also enjoyed his most productive campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions.

Overall, the creative midfielder has made 159 appearances for the Blues across all competitions and has recorded 30 goals and 31 assists. Mount has also won 31 caps for England, scoring four goals and laying out five assists.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far