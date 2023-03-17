Manchester United fans on Twitter slammed Wout Weghorst for his performance against Real Betis in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie. The Red Devils earned a 1-0 win, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Marcus Rashford in the 55th minute.

While Erik ten Hag's side managed to secure a place in the quarterfinals with the win, Weghorst received the wrath from the club's fans. The Burnley loanee had a disappointing outing against Betis as he managed one shot on target and completed only one dribble.

Weghorst completed only nine passes over the 90 minutes and lost possession of the ball seven times.

Fans claimed that he was acting as a defender for Betis. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Weghorst has been Betis’ best defender tonight."

Another fan opined that Weghorst and Harry Maguire were running in slow motion. He wrote:

"Maguire and Weghorst be running in slow motion."

Since his arrival on loan in January, Weghorst has scored two goals and provided two assists in 16 matches for the Red Devils.

Manchester United fans were disappointed with his performance against Betis in the UEFA Europa League clash. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

¥ @lwasprimemarcus How Weghorst has started every single game is beyond me How Weghorst has started every single game is beyond me

Ibs @ibss00 Weghorst makes Ighalo look like R9 Weghorst makes Ighalo look like R9

leywin👽 @thelifeoftobyy weghorst don off, that brudda has totally disappeared. weghorst don off, that brudda has totally disappeared.

ABZ1N0 @abz1_n0 Now that the game is done Weghorst is awful Now that the game is done Weghorst is awful

Nadeem Moughnieh @nad_man89 Weghorst has been betis’ best defender tonight Weghorst has been betis’ best defender tonight

TRW 🦢 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @TRW91 Weghorst is easily one of the worst footballers i have seen Weghorst is easily one of the worst footballers i have seen

Caxton @YRNCaxton Weghorst gets away with stinker performances because he's a good guy. Weghorst gets away with stinker performances because he's a good guy.

Robin van Persie shared his experience of meeting Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie recently shared his experience of meeting Erik ten Hag. Van Persie sought advice from Ten Hag as he looks to make a career as a coach after retiring from the sport in 2019.

After the meeting, the former Dutch striker said about his compatriot (via the Red Devils' official website):

“The first time [I met Erik] was a couple of weeks ago, when I was here for two days, That was the first time actually and the way how open he was towards me… he wants to share his knowledge and he wants to help a young coach. I’m a young coach now. "

"My playing days are gone and I don’t think about or dream about actions anymore. I think about tactics and systems and how I can put my team in the best possible way on a football pitch."

The 39-year-old further added:

“That’s how I think now and he gave me some new ideas. I get new ideas everywhere and he was one of them who really opened the doors and I appreciate that.”

Van Persie made 105 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 58 goals and providing 21 assists.

