"Better than anyone else in the business" – Pat Nevin salutes Chelsea star after weekend display against Leeds

Pat Nevin has heaped praise on Jorginho and called the Chelsea star the best penalty taker in the world right now. He believes the Italian handles the pressure well and showed it against Leeds United.

Chelsea needed two penalties against Leeds on Saturday to win 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho stepped up and took both, the second one coming in injury time.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Scenes!



*Wait for Toni at the end! 🤣 Scenes!*Wait for Toni at the end! 🤣 https://t.co/svkI0OHBtG

Writing in his weekly Chelsea column, Pat Nevin praised the midfielder and hailed him as the best penalty taker right now. On Jorginho, he wrote:

"First of all, Raphinha showed us his version of a Jorginho special, and to be fair it was much better than a pale imitation. Our number 5 wasn't to be beaten however as he stepped up, under huge pressure once again, to show everyone how exactly to do the hop, skip and score better than anyone else in the business."

Jorginho played for Chelsea despite not being 100% fit

Chelsea are on a poor run of form, with the Blues struggling to dominate games. Thomas Tuchel's side have been leaking goals now and have conceded 10 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have been out injured in the last few games, but the Italian made a statement by playing through pain.

Following the win, Jorginho confirmed he has a back issue but is pushing hard as the team needs him.

"My back is not in the best condition but when you need to push yourself even more to help your team it's what you have to do. It's hard but you have to do it. It's the best thing you can do.

"If we think we gave an extra 10 percent then we have no more to improve on, and that is not the mentality we have here. We always need to want to improve and do more, but we did our job, we needed these three points and we got them. On to the next."

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea face Everton on Thursday night before heading to Wolves on Sunday. The Blues have a tricky festive period with Brentford in the EFL Cup and Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool in the league.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar