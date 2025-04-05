“Better than anything Chelsea have got up front” - Alan Shearer urges Manchester United to sign ‘arrogant’ star to fix striker issues

Football pundit Alan Shearer has urged Manchester United to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town ahead of Chelsea. He believes that the striker is good enough to play for the big clubs and is better than the options available at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BetFair, Shearer stated that Delap has been a standout performer this season in the Premier League. He added that the striker is bound to leave the relegation battlers this summer, regardless of where Ipswich Town end up. He said (via MEN):

“Big clubs will be looking at him, because I think he’s got something about him. He’s got an arrogance about him, which I really like and he’s got an aura. He’s already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he’s been linked with I think he can go in and command a starting role, because he’s better than anything Man Utd have got up front.

"He’s also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple – yes, he would start for those clubs. I think the good sign is that he’s done really well in a struggling team and has, without a doubt, been the standout. They’ll do well to keep hold of him and Ipswich fans will not want to hear that.”

He added:

“Delap has been one of the standouts in a really poor season for Ipswich and it’s difficult when you’re up against it every single week to stand out but he’s been one that has. Ipswich fans won’t want to hear it, but it’s inevitable that he’ll be linked with massive football clubs because he’s a really good talent. They’re sat on something special are Ipswich. They put their neck on the line and paid the money for him and they’ve done very well with him."

Liam Delap has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season and has two assists as well. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal this summer.

Liam Delap has release clause amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Liam Delap has a relegation clause in his contract as per a report in GiveMeSport. They claim that the striker can leave for £40 million if Ipswich Town get relegated from the Premier League this season.

The striker has Chelsea and Manchester United chasing him this summer and both are open to activating the clause. The report adds that Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Delap in case Alexander Isak leaves the club this summer.

Manchester City also have a buy-back clause in the striker's contract. However, they are unlikely to activate it as they have Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush in the squad.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More