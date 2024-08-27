"Better than anything Manchester United have got" - Pundit urges Red Devils to sign ex-Liverpool star this summer

Troy Deeney has told Manchester United they should sign Raheem Sterling despite his past connection to arch-rivals Liverpool. The English winger is expected to leave Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

Sky Sports reports that United and Chelsea are in separate talks over Sterling and Jadon Sancho. The latter looks likely to leave Old Trafford despite reconciling with Erik ten Hag.

Sterling, 29, has been told he's not part of new Blues boss Enzo Maresca's plans. His lucrative wages are problematic in moving him on, but a potential swap deal involving Sancho is a growing possibility.

Deeney was asked whether Sterling would improve Ten Hag's squad if the four-time Premier League champion does join. He told the aforementioned source:

"Sterling is better than anything Manchester United have got. At the moment he's delivering more than Marcus (Rashford), he'd give more of a leadership role to the likes of (Alejandro) Garnacho and Amad (Diallo). Those guys will look at Sterling, see what he's won at City, see what he's done at Liverpool, see what's he's done on the international stage, and think 'Right, I can learn off that'.

Sterling has struggled since joining Chelsea from City in July 2022 for a reported £47.5 million deal. He was underwhelming last season but managed 10 goals and eight assists in 43 games across competitions.

The 82-cap England international has lost his spot in the national team and sat out Euro 2024. He was one of English football's top talents at Liverpool and City, breaking into the Merseysiders' first team aged 17.

"I shouldn't really say this" - Ex-Liverpool star Raheem Sterling admitted he was a Manchester United fan

Raheem Sterling grew up watching United (Image - Getty)

Sterling could make a dream move to Manchester United if a deal is sorted out between the Red Devils and Chelsea. It would be a dream move for the English forward during his childhood as he grew up supporting the Old Trafford giants.

The pacey attacker revealed his admiration for United during his youth while still at City. He told the Daily Mirror in 2019:

"I shouldn't really say this - not now, definitely not now! - but when I was young I was a massive United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup. I was at the final in 2007."

Sterling has been a thorn in Manchester United's side during his playing career, turning out for their rivals. His past affiliation with Liverpool is proving a major sticking point for fans. He has a poor record against his former favorite club, with no goals and just two assists in 26 games.

