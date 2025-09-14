"Better than Bellingham, just doesn't have English PR" - Barcelona fans hail 'underrated' star's showing in 6-0 drubbing of Valencia

Barcelona fans online hailed underrated star Fermin Lopez's performance in their 6-0 win against Valencia in LaLiga on September 14. Lopez scored a brace in the game while delivering one of his best performances this season.
Fermin Lopez featured in the starting XI and scored the first goal of the game (29'). His second goal came from outside the box in the second half (56'), giving Barcelona a 3-0 lead. Alongside Lopez, braces from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski led to a 6-0 win against Valencia. In 90 minutes of gameplay, Fermin Lopez also delivered two key passes and created two big chances. He had four shots on target with an 89% passing accuracy, leading to a 9.4 Sofascore rating - marking the highest in the starting XI.
Fans took to X to react to Fermin Lopez's performance, with many considering him underrated and a gem of a performer. One X user compared him to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, and wrote:
"Fermin Lopez is better than Bellingham, he just doesn’t have that English pr."
Other users shared similar thoughts, while also comparing him to legends like Kevin De Bruyne.
Fans continued to share their thoughts on Lopez's performance. Some also alluded to Chelsea's reported €45 million bid for the midfielder this summer, which Barcelona considered extremely low for a player of his calibre.
Despite Chelsea's reported bid for Fermin Lopez, the Spaniard prioritized staying at Barcelona. Hailing from their famed La Masia academy, Lopez is considered one of the most important players in Hansi Flick's side. Fans will urge Flick to start him more often following his impressive display vs. Valencia.
"I always wanted to stay here" - Fermin Lopez makes feelings clear about his future at Barcelona after scoring brace against Valencia
In the post-match press conference, Barcelona star Fermin Lopez was asked about transfer interest in him from other European giants and his future. The Spaniard said his priority was to always continue with the Catalans (via Barca Universal)
"I never had any doubts about staying at Barcelona. There were speculations, but in the end I always wanted to stay here. And I will fight to stay here for many years," he said.
Speaking about his performance against Valencia, Fermin Lopez remembered his second goal of the night fondly. The shot was one of the best in his career, as he took the lethal shot from outside the box following a pass from Marc Casado.
"I don’t know if the second goal is among my top three goals with Barca, but it was really beautiful, and I’m very happy to help the team," he said.
The Catalans will next be in action on September 18 in their UEFA Champions League opener against Newcastle United in an away clash.