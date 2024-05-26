"Better at cricket than football" – Fans make hilarious claim as Newcastle star Sean Longstaff bowls impressive spell for Tynemouth Cricket Club 

Newcastle United footballer Sean Longstaff has recently shown that he is a man of many talents and fans have reacted to a viral video of the midfielder's bowling in a cricket game.

Longstaff, 26, finished the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with Newcastle past Sunday (May 19). He recorded eight goals and two assists in 46 outings across all competitions, including 40 starts, this term.

While most of his teammates have chosen to go on vacation during the off-season, Longstaff is currently spending his time playing cricket. A recent clip of the Magpies man bowling and taking a wicket for Tynemouth Cricket Club has left a host of fans surprised of late.

One fan poked fun at the English footballer, commenting on Instagram:

"Better at cricket than he is [at] football."

Another fan shared his views on both cricket and football, remarking:

"Playing a proper sport."

One fan heaped praise on Longstaff's medium-paced bowling action:

"Cracking action that is!"

Another fan remarked on the Magpies youth product playing cricket:

"Doing it old school 🔥"

Posting a sarcastic remark about the right-footed player, a fan wrote:

"Surprised he didn't dive 😂"

Newcastle, meanwhile, failed to achieve a top-four spot in the Premier League this season as they finished on seventh with 60 points. Their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification was revoked after Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Newcastle share stance on Arsenal target

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are not thinking about selling striker Alexander Isak amid transfer interest from Arsenal this summer. Magpies manager Eddie Howe is believed to regard the 44-cap Sweden international as a key player of his future plans.

The aforesaid website also claimed that Newcastle have 'laughed' at reports that a £90 million offer would be enough to prise Isak away this summer. They would not enter talks for less than double of the bid.

Last month, Isak said that he is happy to stay at Tyneside (h/t Metro):

"Yeah, of course, I want to be here in the future. I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here."

Isak, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, registered 25 goals and two assists in 40 overall matches for his club this campaign.

