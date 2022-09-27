"Better than Foden, let's actually admit it" "Talk on his name again, you twats" - England fans hail one player as the 'difference-maker' for his fantastic cameo in 3-3 Germany draw

England fans are lauding the performance of Bukayo Saka in the Three Lions' 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 26.
Gareth Southgate's side were staring down the barrel of a fourth consecutive defeat.
A second-half penalty from Ilkay Gundogan and then a superb strike from Kai Havetz put Germany 2-0 up.
Saka came on in the 66th minute for Phil Foden, and his energy and confidence turned the tide as England staged a fantastic comeback.
Luke Shaw gave the Three Lions hope following Reece James' assist but then Saka wowed fans with a fierce drive towards Die Mannschaft's box.
The Arsenal winger found Mason Mount who drilled past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to draw Southgate's side level.
Harry Kane then scored from the spot before a Nick Pope howler allowed Havertz to grab a double as the two sides carved out a memorable 3-3 thriller.
Saka's introduction set England on their way towards a result with the Gunners man proving a real threat for the German defense.
The winger's outing in the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat to Italy last time out drew criticism as he played in an unconvicing left wing-back role.
However, tonight's performance has drawn acclaim from fans who want to see Saka become Southgate's starting right winger at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Saka's electric second-half performance:
Saka proves his worth as England and Germany play out memorable 3-3 draw
If there were any debates over Saka's best position heading into tonight's game, they have been put to bed.
The Arsenal forward flourished from the right wing as soon as he came on in the second half, driving with real intent at Germany's defense.
Foden has been in scintillating form for Manchester City but Saka brought more to the England side in tonight's game than the Cityzen.
Southgate does have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to his right wing but Saka is surely staking his claim to start against Iran on November 21.
The World Cup is fast approaching and tonight was the last opportunity for Southgate to examine his side ahead of the tournament.
Saka has made it clear that he is eyeing that right-wing berth, but it's no surprise following what was a brilliant 2021-22 campaign for the young forward.
He has earned 19 international caps for the Three Lions, scoring four goals and was named England's Player of the Year prior to tonight's game.