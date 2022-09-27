"Better than Foden, let's actually admit it" "Talk on his name again, you twats" - England fans hail one player as the 'difference-maker' for his fantastic cameo in 3-3 Germany draw

England fans are lauding the performance of Bukayo Saka in the Three Lions' 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on September 26.

Gareth Southgate's side were staring down the barrel of a fourth consecutive defeat.

A second-half penalty from Ilkay Gundogan and then a superb strike from Kai Havetz put Germany 2-0 up.

Saka came on in the 66th minute for Phil Foden, and his energy and confidence turned the tide as England staged a fantastic comeback.

Luke Shaw gave the Three Lions hope following Reece James' assist but then Saka wowed fans with a fierce drive towards Die Mannschaft's box.

The Arsenal winger found Mason Mount who drilled past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to draw Southgate's side level.

Harry Kane then scored from the spot before a Nick Pope howler allowed Havertz to grab a double as the two sides carved out a memorable 3-3 thriller.

Saka's introduction set England on their way towards a result with the Gunners man proving a real threat for the German defense.

The winger's outing in the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat to Italy last time out drew criticism as he played in an unconvicing left wing-back role.

However, tonight's performance has drawn acclaim from fans who want to see Saka become Southgate's starting right winger at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Saka's electric second-half performance:

Bhavs @bhavss14 England are a better team with Saka on the pitch & playing in his actual position? What a shock! England are a better team with Saka on the pitch & playing in his actual position? What a shock!

T @Aiks0 Saka is better than Foden let's actually admit it now Saka is better than Foden let's actually admit it now

EBL @EBL2017 Saka is one of the only players in the sport that’s equally as dangerous in both half spaces and on both wings, and dangerous to a world class standard, too. Saka is one of the only players in the sport that’s equally as dangerous in both half spaces and on both wings, and dangerous to a world class standard, too.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Saka produced that exact same performance in the Germany Euro 2020 game too. Occupied the right half-space, lovely close control when receiving it then followed it with top decision-making. He’s won the RW battle with Foden for now. Changed the game. Saka produced that exact same performance in the Germany Euro 2020 game too. Occupied the right half-space, lovely close control when receiving it then followed it with top decision-making. He’s won the RW battle with Foden for now. Changed the game.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Saka has been superb! Has to be a starter Saka has been superb! Has to be a starter

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Saka plays in his natural position and England break their 5 game open play goal drought. Interesting Saka plays in his natural position and England break their 5 game open play goal drought. Interesting

Sash ~ @ltarsenal Saka changed the game. Shock! Surprise! Imagine what happens when you play a wide player with 18 G/A in the league last season outwide instead of left wing back. Saka changed the game. Shock! Surprise! Imagine what happens when you play a wide player with 18 G/A in the league last season outwide instead of left wing back.

Dan Critchlow @afcDW Saka involved in the first, assists the second, now plays the pass leading to a penalty. The difference maker. Saka involved in the first, assists the second, now plays the pass leading to a penalty. The difference maker.

The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 @TroopzAFC SAKA HAS MADE THE DIFFERENCE SAKA HAS MADE THE DIFFERENCE

Saka proves his worth as England and Germany play out memorable 3-3 draw

Saka stole the show

If there were any debates over Saka's best position heading into tonight's game, they have been put to bed.

The Arsenal forward flourished from the right wing as soon as he came on in the second half, driving with real intent at Germany's defense.

Foden has been in scintillating form for Manchester City but Saka brought more to the England side in tonight's game than the Cityzen.

Southgate does have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to his right wing but Saka is surely staking his claim to start against Iran on November 21.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.

God is Great ! England Men’s Player of the Year 🤩This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.God is Great ! England Men’s Player of the Year 🤩🏆This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.God is Great ! https://t.co/5T6kPCQPmp

The World Cup is fast approaching and tonight was the last opportunity for Southgate to examine his side ahead of the tournament.

Saka has made it clear that he is eyeing that right-wing berth, but it's no surprise following what was a brilliant 2021-22 campaign for the young forward.

He has earned 19 international caps for the Three Lions, scoring four goals and was named England's Player of the Year prior to tonight's game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far