“Better football legacy than Gareth Bale” – Manchester City fans salute 32-year-old star after his display in FA Cup semi-final win 

Manchester City fans saluted Riyad Mahrez for his stupendous display against Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Algerian bagged a hat-trick to send the Cityzens into the final of the tournament.

Mahrez opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute. He also scored in the 61st and 66th minutes to secure a convincing 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Algerian became the first player since Manchester United's Alex Dawson in 1958 to score a hat-trick in the last four stages of the FA Cup. Dawson scored thrice against Fulham for the Red Devils.

Fans were left in awe of the former Leicester City superstar. They lavished praise on him on Twitter, with one writing:

"Riyad Mahrez has a better football legacy than Gareth Bale agreed?"

While comparing Mahrez's legacy with Bale's is debatable, the 32-year-old's form has been exemplary this season. He has now scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 38 matches so far this campaign.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans after Riyad Mahrez bagged a hat-trick against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals:

james @registarodri Mahrez hatty to take us to a final whilst some are statpadding meaningless goals in the league with no clear objective Mahrez hatty to take us to a final whilst some are statpadding meaningless goals in the league with no clear objective

Hassan 💫 @riyadpasta7 Once Mahrez adds the treble to his CV, he cements his top 2 greatest African player spot Once Mahrez adds the treble to his CV, he cements his top 2 greatest African player spot

Wilson @WilsonKOT ️

A hat-trick for Mahrez My Algerian king is cooking demA hat-trick for Mahrez My Algerian king is cooking dem 💥✅️A hat-trick for Mahrez 💙💙 https://t.co/6n2YLBfNB2

mariyooo 🥷 @marioo3s Riyadh Mahrez gets the first ever FA Cup semi final hattrick, won 4 PL titles, one with Leicester City but people think “Salah” is better Riyadh Mahrez gets the first ever FA Cup semi final hattrick, won 4 PL titles, one with Leicester City but people think “Salah” is better

Saddam @Saddam_KE When it comes to Premier League legacy, I think Mahrez is above Salah, ljumberg, Beckham, Luis Nani etc.



Did it with Leicester and still doing it with City. No better story. When it comes to Premier League legacy, I think Mahrez is above Salah, ljumberg, Beckham, Luis Nani etc. Did it with Leicester and still doing it with City. No better story. https://t.co/mYjYYMk1i8

Sam Lee @SamLee Mahrez hat-trick and it's not even Ramadan Mahrez hat-trick and it's not even Ramadan

BH @MCFC__BH He has changed the history of English football, and he's now the benchmark in England's most prestigious league cup. Riyad Mahrez He has changed the history of English football, and he's now the benchmark in England's most prestigious league cup. Riyad Mahrez https://t.co/9AUFvIqAwI

𝙅𝙎 ⚜️ @_sambo30 Riyad Mahrez has a better football legacy than Gareth Bale agreed? Riyad Mahrez has a better football legacy than Gareth Bale agreed? https://t.co/rjq78WTAz5

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's game by the numbers

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was on song against Sheffield United. Apart from his hat-trick, the Algerian made notable contributions to the game. He took three shots on target and completed 52 passes.

Mahrez won seven ground duels and was fouled twice over the course of the 90 minutes. The 32-year-old made two key passes and completed four tackles during the clash as well.

Mahrez will need to be at his brilliant best yet again as the Cityzens take on Arsenal in a Premier League showdown next.

Pep Guardiola's team will host the Gunners on April 26. Given that the two sides are atop the league table, the game will have massive implications in the race for the Premier League title.

Poll : 0 votes