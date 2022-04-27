“Better footballer than Messi” – Fans rally behind Karim Benzema for 2022 Ballon d’Or after his performance against Manchester City

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has strengthened his claim for Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman added two more goals to his tally against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, April 26.

Despite losing a thrilling clash at the Etihad Stadium 4-3, Los Blancos will be pleased to take just a one-goal deficit into next week's return leg at the Bernabeu. The Cityzens only have themselves to blame after they missed a host of chances.

Benzema once again stole the spotlight and kept his side in the competition. He scored his side's opening goal with a sublime left-footed first-time finish in the 33rd minute before Panenka-ing a penalty late on to complete the goals for the evening.

After full-time, fans claimed online that the former Lyon man is better than Messi, and that the forward is a safe bet to win the Ballon d'Or for 2022. He would become the first Frenchman to win it since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 if he gets his hands on the coveted prize.

The French international has now scored an extraordinary 41 goals in 41 games across the current campaign. This includes 14 strikes in the Champions League to drag Real Madrid within a chance of reaching the final.

34-year-old Benzema was also largely responsible for the imminent La Liga champions' victories in their previous knockout ties against PSG and Chelsea. The No.9 scored a hat-trick against each.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the striker following his brace in Manchester:

J. @StonedBatxx @FabrizioRomano @GettySport It’s a disgrace to the sport if Benzema doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or. @FabrizioRomano @GettySport It’s a disgrace to the sport if Benzema doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or.

ً @siuuuuuuuuuuu07 @FabrizioRomano

Don't get me wrong. Messi is one of the greatest bottlers of all times, but in terms of individual quality, Benzema is the better football player. @GettySport Benzema is a better footballer than Messi.Don't get me wrong. Messi is one of the greatest bottlers of all times, but in terms of individual quality, Benzema is the better football player. @FabrizioRomano @GettySport Benzema is a better footballer than Messi.Don't get me wrong. Messi is one of the greatest bottlers of all times, but in terms of individual quality, Benzema is the better football player.

ً @siuuuuuuuuuuu07 @FabrizioRomano

TC @totalcristiano Every true football fan knows that Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or. Every true football fan knows that Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or. https://t.co/Yfz6quFiXq

Ballon d'Or awaits Benzema who is reaching prime Messi levels

Carlo Ancelotti's side were trailing within the first two minutes and the reigning Premier League champions looked electric whenever they went forward. It looked as if the 13-time European champions were on the ropes.

Gabriel Jesus doubled City's lead after 11 minutes, before Benzema's brilliant finish made it 2-1 going into the break.

The Sky Blues restored their two-goal lead thanks to Phil Foden's close-range header in the 53rd minute. However, they were immediately pegged back by a brilliant solo run and finish by Vincius Junior.

Bernardo Silva scored to once again put City two up at the 74-minute mark. Aymeric Laporte's clear handball allowed Benzema to score from the spot with eight minutes to go, which he did in audacious fashion.

It was an enthralling tie, but Ancelotti and Los Blancos fans will surely be concerned by how much they currently rely on their sensational number nine.

