“Better footballer than Xavi” “He is the reason Barca scored 0 goals” – Fans name ‘cold-blooded’ Real Madrid star as MVP in 4-0 El Clasico win

Fans were in awe of Eduardo Camavinga for his role in Real Madrid's 4-0 second-leg (4-1 aggregate) win against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals on April 5.

The French midfielder started as a left-back with Ferland Mendy sidelined due to an injury. He played the full 90 minutes in the unorthodox role and helped his team keep an important clean sheet against the Blaugrana outfit.

The 20-year-old recorded a 100% success rate with his 32 passes and eight tackles. He also managed to make seven clearances and six recoveries and won 10 out of his 14 ground duels (h/t FotMob).

Karim Benzema was the obvious headline-grabber during the game, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist for Vinicius Junior's opening goal. Before kickoff, Real Madrid fans were worried about the left-back position, with Mendy sidelined and David Alaba needed in central defense.

Camavinga can and has played as a left-back under Carlo Ancelotti before, but he is a central midfielder by trade. However, he was excellent against Barcelona and won over Los Blancos fans inside Spotify Camp Nou and online, with some claiming he was the best player on the day.

Here are a select few reactions from fans, as found on Twitter:

Gina 🏆 @Serginaoo



He played left back and did not fail a single pass, a single tackle, intercepted dangerous balls. He is the reason Barca scored 0 goals. Camavinga is my MVP vs BarcaHe played left back and did not fail a single pass, a single tackle, intercepted dangerous balls. He is the reason Barca scored 0 goals. Camavinga is my MVP vs Barca 💫He played left back and did not fail a single pass, a single tackle, intercepted dangerous balls. He is the reason Barca scored 0 goals. https://t.co/54Y3lhk2Lo

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Camavinga needs to let Raphinha out of his pocket, he has a family man. This ain’t fair. Camavinga needs to let Raphinha out of his pocket, he has a family man. This ain’t fair.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Camavinga is just 20 years.



He will cook for years like Modric & Kroos.



Pure talent. Camavinga is just 20 years. He will cook for years like Modric & Kroos. Pure talent.

𝘚. 🕊️ @sb7_rmcf Camavinga is a better footballer than Xavi

Don't get me wrong. Xavi has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Camavinga is the better football player. Camavinga is a better footballer than XaviDon't get me wrong. Xavi has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Camavinga is the better football player. https://t.co/o7PxMUoZtY

fan account @Asensii20 Never seen a more versatile youngster than Camavinga, the guy is world class at LB, DM, CM, and LW all at 20 years old Never seen a more versatile youngster than Camavinga, the guy is world class at LB, DM, CM, and LW all at 20 years old 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Hsf8J9XJHo

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Camavinga is like 2 steps ahead of Raphinha everytime man, the game awareness this guy has at such a young age is incredible. Easily the best player on the pitch so far Camavinga is like 2 steps ahead of Raphinha everytime man, the game awareness this guy has at such a young age is incredible. Easily the best player on the pitch so far

Camavinga arrived in Madrid from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €40 million with add-ons. Despite the presence of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, he has featured in all but one of his team's 45 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Real Madrid star to win another Ballon d'Or after El Clasico heroics

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to add another Ballon d'Or to his trophy cabinet after his hat-trick in El Clasico against Barcelona.

The Frenchman won the award last year after scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games across competitions. Despite an injury-hit campaign, he has still managed to register 25 goals and six assists in 31 games this term.

Asked if Benzema can win the Ballon d'Or this season, Ancelotti told reporters after the full-time whistle at Spotify Camp Nou (h/t Managing Madrid):

"Why not? He’s still one of the best players in the world. He makes the difference."

With 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 games across competitions this season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will also be in the running for the award. PSG, however, are out of the UEFA Champions League while Real Madrid face Chelsea in the quarterfinals later this month.

