“Better than Haaland” “Where are his haters?” - Liverpool fans thrilled as Darwin Nunez scores hat-trick for Uruguay

Liverpool fans reacted as striker Darwin Nunez starred with a hat-trick for Uruguay in a 4-0 friendly win over Mexico on Wednesday (June 5) in Denver, Colorado. Nunez scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick four minutes after the break.

The Reds hitman opened the scoring for La Celeste inside seven minutes before Facundo Pellistri doubled his team's lead after 26 minutes. Nunez scored his second a minute before half-time before netting his third of the night in the 49th minute in the resounding win.

It was his eighth goal in five international games, having scored in his last five games. After scoring once apiece against Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia - all in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying - Nunez continued his golden run - having missed the friendlies over Cote d'Ivoire and Costa Rica in March due to injury.

Liverpool fans are ecstatic with their striker's exploits on international duty, with some reckoning he's even better than Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland. One fan remarked:

"Better than Haaland in my books"

Another chimed in:

"Get innnnn hahaha where are his haters???"

Joeyzasa83 remarked:

"Boy is gonna be hot next season."

However, Kembaracitta reckons Nunez's sparkling international form might not spill over when he's back for the Reds:

"And then He will be back to default again when playing for LFC"

Nunez and Uruguay next take on Panama on June 23 in their Copa America 2024 opener.

How Darwin Nunez fared for Liverpool last season

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had a decent season for the Reds, bagging 18 goals and 13 assists in 54 games across competitions. Jurgen Klopp's side won the EFL Cup, finished third in the Premier League and made the quarterfinals in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Most of the 24-year-old's goal contributions - 11 goals and eight assists in 36 games - came in the Premier League, where the Reds finished behind champions Manchester City and Arsenal.

Nunez also bagged five goals and an assist in 10 games in the UEFA Europa League, where Klopp's side fell to eventual winners Atalanta 3-1 on aggregate, including a 3-0 home loss in the first leg.

He had a goal and three assists in the Reds' victorious EFL Cup campaign and a goal and an assist in the FA Cup, where his team fell 4-3 in extra time at eventual champions Manchester United.