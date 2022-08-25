"Better than Maguire"- Manchester United fans react as Eric Bailly seals loan move away from Old Trafford

Eric Bailly recently secured a loan move to Olympique Marseille from Manchester United.

The Ivorian made 113 appearances for the club since coming from Villareal. The club recently announced the news of the player leaving on loan on Twitter, and fans reacted to the same.

Many believe Bailly is wrongfully loaned out as he is one of the better defenders at the club. Fans even suggested that the Red Devils should rather have sent club captain Harry Maguire and veteran Phil Jones on loan.

Maguire has seen a severe dip in form since joining from Leicester City for a record fee of £80 million. Jones, meanwhile, has rarely featured for the club in recent years.

Here are the best fan reactions after Eric Bailly's move to Olympique Marseille:

Jason @ziecity @ManUtd @ericbailly24 Still a better CB than maguire in my opinion @ManUtd @ericbailly24 Still a better CB than maguire in my opinion

Jules Winnfield @Mr_Ahmed_Bey @ManUtd 🏿



A big club like Chelsea move players on regardless of the costs involved, Real Madrid cancelled Luka Jovic's whole contract just so he can leave, Arsenal dealt with Aubameyang & Ozil's situations swiftly



Sell Maguire 🏿 @ericbailly24 Can we send Maguire to Chelsea or Everton too now pleaseA big club like Chelsea move players on regardless of the costs involved, Real Madrid cancelled Luka Jovic's whole contract just so he can leave, Arsenal dealt with Aubameyang & Ozil's situations swiftlySell Maguire @ManUtd @ericbailly24 Can we send Maguire to Chelsea or Everton too now please 🙏🏿A big club like Chelsea move players on regardless of the costs involved, Real Madrid cancelled Luka Jovic's whole contract just so he can leave, Arsenal dealt with Aubameyang & Ozil's situations swiftlySell Maguire✌🏿

Jo'Nodi @JohansenJorian @ManUtd @ericbailly24 I can't be happy for his move to Marseille he would have to stay because he is the best in defending. Go go go @ericbailly24 one day we will want you back @ManUtd @ericbailly24 I can't be happy for his move to Marseille he would have to stay because he is the best in defending. Go go go @ericbailly24 one day we will want you back

Amanya_Hilary Bamford🇺🇬 @HilaryAmanya @ManUtd @ericbailly24 When is Phil Jones leaving, stop playing on our minds. If he is a grandson to Glazers just tell us. @ManUtd @ericbailly24 When is Phil Jones leaving, stop playing on our minds. If he is a grandson to Glazers just tell us.

Adrian Jackson @Adrianius29 @ManUtd @ericbailly24 All the best Eric you deserve better and more play time for sure!! #GlazersOut the moment the Glazer Regime is removed from power at Old Trafford the beginning of a new debt free United truly begins!! @ManUtd @ericbailly24 All the best Eric you deserve better and more play time for sure!! #GlazersOut the moment the Glazer Regime is removed from power at Old Trafford the beginning of a new debt free United truly begins!!

Manchester United have gotten rid of players like Juan Mata and Paul Pogba this season. Bailly has now completed a loan move away from the club.

The Ivorian played a crucial role under former United manager Jose Mourinho at the club. However, he has struggled for gametime in recent times.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Good luck for the 2022/23 season at Marseille, @EricBailly24 Good luck for the 2022/23 season at Marseille, @EricBailly24 👊#MUFC

Darren Bent says Erik ten Hag can't fit Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's system

Erik ten Hag got his first win as the Manchester United manager against Liverpool. The Red Devils managed to secure a 2-1 result in their favor. However, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up for tat contest.

Erik ten Hag dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool

Former England star Darren Bent believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't suit Ten Hag's approach, as he told talkSPORT:

"I think if [Erik] ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing [style], unfortunately you can’t play Ronaldo. That’s no slight on Ronaldo, you’re talking about one of the greatest players you’ve ever seen."

Bent further went on to add that Marcus Rashford is a better fit for United due to his attributes:

"But in that system… he’s 37 years old. Look at the energy of [Anthony] Elanga, [Marcus] Rashford. That’s when Rashford is at his best. Stop trying to complicate it by dropping off and trying to show everyone you’re a good player, by linking play…"

Rashford enjoyed a great game against Liverpool as the Englishman scored United's second goal of the game courtesy of an Anthony Martial assist. Apart from that, the 24-year-old looked dangerous throughout the contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar