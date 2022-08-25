Create

"Better than Maguire"- Manchester United fans react as Eric Bailly seals loan move away from Old Trafford

Fans react to Eric Bailly leaving Manchester United
Fans react to Eric Bailly leaving Manchester United
Apratim Banerjee
Apratim Banerjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 25, 2022 02:20 AM IST

Eric Bailly recently secured a loan move to Olympique Marseille from Manchester United.

The Ivorian made 113 appearances for the club since coming from Villareal. The club recently announced the news of the player leaving on loan on Twitter, and fans reacted to the same.

Many believe Bailly is wrongfully loaned out as he is one of the better defenders at the club. Fans even suggested that the Red Devils should rather have sent club captain Harry Maguire and veteran Phil Jones on loan.

Maguire has seen a severe dip in form since joining from Leicester City for a record fee of £80 million. Jones, meanwhile, has rarely featured for the club in recent years.

Here are the best fan reactions after Eric Bailly's move to Olympique Marseille:

@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Still a better CB than maguire in my opinion
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Better than Maguire
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 But why is Phil Jones still here https://t.co/FdNSlNnvYG
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Can we send Maguire to Chelsea or Everton too now please 🙏🏿A big club like Chelsea move players on regardless of the costs involved, Real Madrid cancelled Luka Jovic's whole contract just so he can leave, Arsenal dealt with Aubameyang & Ozil's situations swiftlySell Maguire✌🏿
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Lol you kept Maguire and Loaned Bailly 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Good move for all parties.
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Phil Jones this window https://t.co/SINdEHyOkS
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Finally we free him of his United imprisonment. All the best for him, and hope he does really, really well! Underapreciated at our club all these years...
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Arguably our best CB at the club. Why does Jones & Maguire not get sent out on loan? We ain’t serious #GlazersOut 🔰🔰🔰
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 I can't be happy for his move to Marseille he would have to stay because he is the best in defending. Go go go @ericbailly24 one day we will want you back
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 This loan I disagree with you. You should have send Maguire instead.
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 This loan I disagree with you. You should have send Maguire instead.
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 When is Phil Jones leaving, stop playing on our minds. If he is a grandson to Glazers just tell us.
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 All the best Eric you deserve better and more play time for sure!! #GlazersOut the moment the Glazer Regime is removed from power at Old Trafford the beginning of a new debt free United truly begins!!
@ManUtd @ericbailly24 Is it because @PhilJones4 is English? Rojo Eric all came to meet @PhilJones4 and he is still there and the number of times he played can’t be anywhere near the numbers of the former

Manchester United have gotten rid of players like Juan Mata and Paul Pogba this season. Bailly has now completed a loan move away from the club.

The Ivorian played a crucial role under former United manager Jose Mourinho at the club. However, he has struggled for gametime in recent times.

Good luck for the 2022/23 season at Marseille, @EricBailly24 👊#MUFC

Darren Bent says Erik ten Hag can't fit Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's system

Erik ten Hag got his first win as the Manchester United manager against Liverpool. The Red Devils managed to secure a 2-1 result in their favor. However, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up for tat contest.

Erik ten Hag dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool
Erik ten Hag dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool

Former England star Darren Bent believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't suit Ten Hag's approach, as he told talkSPORT:

"I think if [Erik] ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing [style], unfortunately you can’t play Ronaldo. That’s no slight on Ronaldo, you’re talking about one of the greatest players you’ve ever seen."

Bent further went on to add that Marcus Rashford is a better fit for United due to his attributes:

"But in that system… he’s 37 years old. Look at the energy of [Anthony] Elanga, [Marcus] Rashford. That’s when Rashford is at his best. Stop trying to complicate it by dropping off and trying to show everyone you’re a good player, by linking play…"

Rashford enjoyed a great game against Liverpool as the Englishman scored United's second goal of the game courtesy of an Anthony Martial assist. Apart from that, the 24-year-old looked dangerous throughout the contest.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...