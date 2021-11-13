"Better than Mbappe" – La Liga president Javier Tebas heaps praise on Barcelona talent

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati is currently better than Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Javier Tebas heaped praise on the Barcelona forward and compared him to Kylian Mbappe in regards to his talent at such a tender age.

Speaking to COPE (via Barca Universal), Javier Tebas said:

"Ansu Fati is better than Mbappe. Or at least at his level.”

Ansu Fati is one of the highest regarded talents to have come out of the Barcelona youth system in recent years. The 19-year-old is one of the first names on the Barcelona team sheet.

It is abruptly clear that Barcelona trust Ansu Fati themselves. The Catalan giants gave the young forward the iconic number 10 shirt which was left vacant following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Despite his undoubted talent, Ansu Fati has been quite injury-prone for Barcelona. He recently picked up a knee injury which kept him out of action for a couple of games.

Fati has reportedly picked up yet another injury in their most recent La Liga game against Celta Vigo.

Ansu Fati has had a solid start to the 2021-22 season. The Spanish international has scored four goals and assisted once in eight matches across all competitions.

Ansu Fati could become Barcelona's version of Kylian Mbappe

Ansu Fati does share a few similarities with Kylian Mbappe during the start of his footballing career. Similar to Mbappe, Ansu Fati too burst onto the scene at a relatively young age.

The Frenchman made an impact for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco during the 2016-17 season where is scored 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions. Kylian Mbappe also guided AS Monaco to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League that season.

Ansu Fati made his Barcelona debut during the 2019-20 season. He made an instant impact and featured 33 times during his debut season, scoring eight times.

However, Ansu Fati might not be getting the big-money move Kylian Mbappe got when he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Fati signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona earlier in October. He has penned a six-year contract with a release clause of €1 billion.

With such a high release clause, it is safe to say that Barcelona will be keeping hold of their talent for many years to come.

