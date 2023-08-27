"Better than Mbappe they said", "Ballon d'Or keeps running away" - Fans react as Erling Haaland misses penalty in Manchester City v Sheffield United

Football fans have reacted on social media as Erling Haaland's usually reliable penalty kick missed the target in Manchester City's face-off with Sheffield United. The high-stakes moment began when Julian Alvarez's well-timed cross hit Sheffield's leader, John Egan, on his arm. The referee was decisive, immediately indicating a penalty.

Stepping up to the penalty mark was City's star forward Haaland. Remarkably, his usually unerring shot hit the post. Goalkeeper Wesley Foderingham had been tricked into diving the wrong way, yet Erling Haaland's effort still found a way to thwart itself against the woodwork.

For a player who has so often been clutch for his team from 12 yards, Erling Haaland's miss was unexpected to say the least. This was merely the second occasion where the Norwegian striker faltered from the penalty spot for Manchester City, having been successful on eight prior attempts.

The timing of the failed penalty was even more crucial, as the Cityzens were vying for the opening goal before the halftime whistle. Unfortunately for them, the missed opportunity kept the first half evenly balanced, with neither side breaking the impasse.

Social media erupted in a blaze of criticism, as fans took to Twitter to question Erling Haaland's skills.

Erling Haaland and Manchester City navigate Premier League waters without Pep Guardiola due to unexpected back surgery

Manchester City are facing an unusual situation: tackling their Premier League journey without their iconic Catalan coach, Pep Guardiola. For the next few weeks, assistant coach Juan Manuel Lillo will lead the reigning champions, starting with Sunday's match against Sheffield United.

Guardiola's absence comes in the wake of a necessary surgical procedure aimed at alleviating a chronic back issue that has plagued him for over a decade. Last week, the situation reached a tipping point following City's victory over Newcastle, prompting Guardiola to fly to Barcelona for emergency medical intervention.

According to a club statement released on Tuesday, the surgery was successfully carried out by Dr. Mireia Illueca in Barcelona. The statement read (via GOAL):

"Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem. The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona."

Although Manchester City have not specified the duration of Guardiola's recovery period, they optimistically anticipate his return by mid-September. While Guardiola heals and rehabs in Barcelona, the Cityzens will rally under Lillo's guidance.

The assistant coach is slated to lead the squad through at least two upcoming fixtures, including the Sheffield United clash and the home game against Fulham on September 2. If Guardiola's recovery proceeds as expected, he'll be back strategizing from the dugout when City square off against Wolves on September 16.