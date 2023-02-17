“Better than any Messi assist”, “Best playmaker when he wants to be” – Fans salute Cristiano Ronaldo as he pulls off unbelievable assist for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is buzzing across social media after his incredible display in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun on Friday (February 17).

The match will be remembered for the Portuguese's incredible performance, which included two assists that helped his team clinch the top spot in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) table.

Fans are going particularly crazy over his first assist, which Ronaldo produced from his own half.

After the game, social media was abuzz with praise for Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan tweeted:

"This Ronaldo assist is better than any Messi assist btw," comparing Ronaldo's assist to those of his long-time rival Lionel Messi.

The assist was remarkable as Ronaldo threaded the ball from his half through the defense with pinpoint accuracy, setting up his teammate to score the goal.

Another fan wrote:

"Literally made me orgasm," expressing delight at Ronaldo's incredible display of skill.

Others marveled at the pass quality, with one fan calling it a "sublime."

Many fans pointed out that Ronaldo is often overlooked as a playmaker, with one tweet declaring:

"#Cristiano is the most underrated playmaker."

While Ronaldo is known for his incredible goal-scoring abilities, he has repeatedly proven that he can create chances for his teammates.

As one fan put it:

"Best playmaker when he wants to be."

His two assists in the Al-Nassr game were a testament to his ability to unlock even the tightest defenses. The performance on Friday came after another Ronaldo masterclass, in which the Portuguese international scored four goals against Al-Wehda.

A few fans even took a dig at Cristiano's former club Manchester United, who recently signed Dutch international Wout Weghorst to replace Ronaldo in the team. One such fan said:

"Meanwhile Manchester United employ Weghorst."

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning performance for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun on showed that he is not just a goal-scorer but also a brilliant playmaker and the fans are happy to see him regain his top form again. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has five goals and two assists in four Saudi Pro League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo named Man-of-the-Match for his two assists in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Man-of-the-Match for his incredible performance in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun in the SPL on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided two crucial assists, which helped his team secure the top spot in the league table. This is the second consecutive award for the Portuguese superstar, as he was also crowned MOTM in the previous match for scoring four goals against Al-Wehda.

Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to both score and create chances for his teammates has made him a vital asset to Al-Nassr, and his performances continue to impress fans and pundits alike.

