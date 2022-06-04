"Better than Messi as a footballer", "Stop the game right now and give the Ballon d'Or" - Football fans react as Karim Benzema scores wonder goal for France against Denmark

Karim Benzema scored a stunning goal in the UEFA Nations League game against Denmark to give France the lead on Friday, June 3. According to fans, the brilliant goal have boosted his Ballon d'Or odds.

They were in awe of the goal scored in the 51st minute of the game in which the in-form RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku was also involved. Benzema collected a pass just outside the box on the right flank and exchanged a silky quick one-two with Nkunku.

He timed his run perfectly to collect Nkunku's cheeky backheel pass and dribbled past three Danish defenders before rolling the ball into the back of the net.

He was splendid for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season and continues his rich vein of form with the France national team. With him adding another top-quality goal to his tally tonight, some fans on Twitter have already picked him as their Ballon d'Or favorite.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the goal and here's a collection of some of the best tweets from the fans:

Rohith Nair @RohithNair What a goal! That one-two between Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku was *chef's kiss* #FRADEN What a goal! That one-two between Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku was *chef's kiss* #FRADEN

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



Nothing is stopping him except rapture. Benzema should be named Benz Scores cos of his form this season.Nothing is stopping him except rapture. Benzema should be named Benz Scores cos of his form this season. Nothing is stopping him except rapture. 😂

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien What a goal by Benzema! The move, the back heel from Nkunku, the finish. Exceptional! What a goal by Benzema! The move, the back heel from Nkunku, the finish. Exceptional!

Faysal @elfayz_ Stop the game right now and give the Ballon d’Or to Benzema. That was NAUGHTYYYYYY. Stop the game right now and give the Ballon d’Or to Benzema. That was NAUGHTYYYYYY.

Vignesh Kr 🇨🇦 #EdenHazardIsAEuropeanChampion @DonCarlosWhites Benzema is a better footballer than messi.

Don't get me wrong. Messi has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality, Benzema is better football player. Benzema is a better footballer than messi.Don't get me wrong. Messi has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality, Benzema is better football player.

Evans @Evans_sly Benzema still scoring goals.



man is serious on this BalonDor matter sha Benzema still scoring goals.man is serious on this BalonDor matter sha

CHIEF JUSTICE 🎤 @ChidubemNJ Karim Big Benz Benzema deserves two Ballon D'ors this year. Just look at those close touches! Karim Big Benz Benzema deserves two Ballon D'ors this year. Just look at those close touches! 😍🙇 https://t.co/POssWXx0hd

Benzema's goal in the end was not enough as France were defeated 2-1 by Denmark in their UEFA Nations League opener. Nonetheless, it is good to see Benzema, who was called up to represent France last May after a gap of six years, delivering solid performances for Les Bleus.

Karim Benzema has a solid case for the Ballon d'Or this year

Karim Benzema spent a lot of time in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow during the latter's spell at Real Madrid, where he won four Ballon d'Ors. Since the talismanic forward's departure in 2018 for Juventus, Benzema has come of his own and has been the standout player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema had one of the best seasons of his career in the 2021-22 campaign, winning the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. He finished as the top scorer in both competitions with 27 and 15 goals respectively.

The Ballon d'Or claims need to be backed up by stats and the Frenchman has definitely posted numbers worth taking a look at. Alongside 44 goals for the club, he also bagged 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Apart from the numbers, he came up clutch in the knockout stages of the Champions League. His goals against Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain key in helping Real Madrid win the tournament for the 14th time.

B/R Football @brfootball

France—6



Karim Benzema hits 50 goals for the season Real Madrid—44France—6Karim Benzema hits 50 goals for the season Real Madrid—44 ⚽France—6 ⚽Karim Benzema hits 50 goals for the season 😤 https://t.co/p3GhmzoVzZ

With a classy goal against Denmark, he reached the 50-goal mark for club and country. Even the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi said that he had no doubts when asked if Benzema deserved to win the award this year.

