Lionel Messi picks his 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has had his say on who should win the 2022 Ballon d'Or on October 17. He has tipped Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to lift the coveted trophy.

Messi, 34, is largely expected to be dethroned after having won the honor in 2021 and bringing his tally to seven Ballons d'Or. A number of names are being touted for the award this year, including Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

All three played in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28 with Madrid coming out the victor.

Messi believes it will be the La Liga side's Benzema who will claim the honor come October for what has been a hugely impressive season for the Frenchman.

Messi told TyC Sports:

"I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being essential from the last 16 onwards in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year".

Benzema has been Real Madrid's hero in the Champions League this season, finishing as the top goalscorer in the competition with 15 goals.

He scored two phenomenal hat-tricks en route to the final in R16 against PSG and the quarter-finals against Chelsea. Not only that, but he also finished as the top scorer of La Liga with 27 goals as Madrid claimed the league title.

Overall, Benzema has scored 44 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid this season and is surely a heavy favorite for the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Can Lionel Messi reclaim the Ballon d'Or next year?

Lionel Messi is the Ballon d'Or record holder

Lionel Messi has not had the most successful of debut seasons at PSG with many scrutinising his performances. He was part of the Paris side that capitulated against Madrid in the Round of 16, with Karim Benzema's hat-trick in the second-leg breaking Parisian hearts.

But Messi is eager to return to his usual best come next year and told TyC sports as much (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Next season will be way better for me with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m sure. It was not easy after that crazy summer”

Luis Suárez: "Benzema Ballon d'Or this year? Yes, he was the best this season... But for me Leo Messi will always be the best in the world."

Messi will be aiming to continue his stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or award, having won the trophy a record seven times.

If he can be the catalyst for PSG to finally claim a long-awaited first Champions League trophy, it may go a long way in seeing him in the picture come next year.

Lionel Messi will also perhaps be playing in his last major international tournament with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

